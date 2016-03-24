‘Downloaded it?’ Where? Picture: Disney

Good morning.

1. To markets, where the risk rally is in retreat. Oil is lower, the US dollar is finding strength again and the Dow and S&P are down 0.45% and 0.64% respectively. Iron ore? Down. Aussie dollar? Down, buying .7528 against the US dollar. And there’ll be more weakness on the ASX200 today after the June SPI200 fell 34 points overnight. Just go on holiday now.

2. Drink beer, get paid. The best job in the world is open for applications. World of Beer, a chain of craft-beer taverns across the US, is offering three four-month internships travelling the world, tasting beer, and posting about it on social media. And you’ll get $12,000 for your hard work. You have two days to apply.

3. Brogrammers, take a proper look at yourselves. Glassdoor, the jobs site that champions wage transparency, surveyed more than 500,000 users to try to get a proper handle on the gender pay gap. Across the US, UK, France, Germany and Australia, it found women on average earn between 17-24% less than men, mainly because they take lower paid jobs for various reasons. But even when they do take exactly the same jobs, they can earn up to 6% less than men, for no apparent reason. But wait, wait – Glassdoor broke that adjusted figure down to occupations, and here’s what they found:



Image: Glassdoor

4. Do you miss Concorde’s sexy, supersonic runs across the Atlantic? Blake Scholl does so much, he’s building his own supersonic plane, with technology that reduces the sonic booms which limited Concorde’s run to open water. Scholl’s Boom design will take you from Sydney to LA in six hours, and Virgin already has the options on the first 10 planes.

5. Victoria’s Secret is known as the beacon of all things sexy. So people care about the winners of its annual What Is Sexy contest and this year, it’s included a range of new categories for social media stars. Australia’s fitness queen Kayla Itsines is among them and if she wins, she could find herself in one of the world’s most elite modelling stables. But take note Kayla, Devon Windsor has this warning for those who think it’s an easy life:

“After shoots we’re usually pretty exhausted. Especially after a beach shoot — the sun wears you out.”

Here’s Devon on the left holding up bravely during the recent Victoria’s Secret PINK Nation Spring Break Beach Party in Cancun, Mexico:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images CANCUN, MEXICO – MARCH 15: Devon Windsor and Rachel Hilbert attend Victoria’s Secret PINK Nation Spring Break Beach Party in Cancun, Mexico on March 15, 2016 in Cancun, Mexico

6. Everyone hates exit interviews, but there’s a couple of things you need to remember about that sad “Why don’t you like us?” plea from your former employer. First, if you don’t want to do one, just say no. Second, don’t forget you have a chance to make a company better, if not for the company, for any incoming employees. And third, if you’re considering using your exit interview to let rip on your old boss, don’t. Here’s why.

7. A weak handshake signals meekness. Nailbiters are anxious. Confident people look you in the eye. And 6 other small things you do that people use to judge your personality, all of which is nearly as interesting as the fact that psychology experts somewhere actually got paid stupid amounts of cash to come up with this incredibly obvious claptrap.

8. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” arrives on Blu-Ray April 5. But if you reckon Disney’s already made more than it deserves out of one of the most cynical old boot polishes in cinematic history, it’s already been leaked on pirate sites. But don’t forget – downloading it is illegal. Here’s Disney’s official word on the leak:

9. Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a technical analyst at Goldman Sachs? Today is your lucky day – we got to follow two around their London office.

10. In America, you can’t even commit suicide without getting ripped off one last time. It’s been revealed Valeant Pharmaceuticals bought a drug called Seconal last February, then jacked up the price from $US1500 to $US3000. Why? because California had proposed legalising assisted suicide, and Seconal helps terminally ill patients end their lives peacefully. Stay classy, Valeant.

BONUS ITEM: The best, hilarious helicopter jail break attempt of all time. This is real.

Have a great Easter break.

