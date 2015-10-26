Now just do it again. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning. Go the Wallabies.

1. But first, the markets, where the S&P 500 has clawed back all its losses for 2015, and, boosted by huge earnings reports from Big Tech and more Euro QE hints last week, is eyeing a stock market rally running right up to Christmas. Locally, the ASX 200 was up a little under 9% from August’s low by Friday’s close and futures are indicating a strong open today, which should take it north of 10%.

2. Data is your friend. Earnings for three of Australia’s four major banks are due in the next 10 trading days. This week we’ll get NAB and ANZ on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Third quarter CPI is out Wednesday as well, but it’s not expected to be a market mover. Offshore, the big one to watch is the FOMC announcement Thursday at 5am AEDT, but there are loads more here in the NAB’s diary of all the important events and data releases.

3. The Wallabies downed Argentina to book a dream Rugby World Cup final, with the highlight being a hat-trick from winger Adam Ashley-Cooper. Now all that’s left is to get past this bunch of creatures clearly patched together in a lab in Kiwi land out of the remnants of Saruman’s army:

4. Negative gearing is not evil. The team at Deloitte Access Economics says so, and want everyone to know that’s how they feel so badly, they’ve created an infographic about it. Along with some advice on how rich people should pay 15% less tax on their super, and the rest of us, basically none at all. Sounds good.

5. NSW is the best state. The stats from CommSec’s quarterly State of the States report don’t lie and they say NSW is the “premier economic state”, scoring top marks for the second consecutive quarter for population growth, retail trade and dwelling starts and adding housing finance to the list this time around. It’s a great snapshot of how we’re all coping with the transition out of the mining boom and there’s a couple of surprises this time around.

6. It seems the entire astronomy world is now focused on those “alien structures circling an unusual star”, which will now definitely be more closely examined in January. Everyone has their theory, the most popular being they are “Dyson spheres” – an enormous group of solar panels orbiting a star to harvest its energy. Crazy, huh? But if you’re looking for a rational explanation, our team at Tech Insider think they’ve found it.

7. The iPhone 6S screen is so sensitive it can ‘weigh’ objects. Look:

That’s courtesy of a new app taking advantage of a key feature called 3D Touch. Clever, clever. Expect plenty more apps to come.

8. Retired US Navy SEAL commander Jocko Willink has three alarm clocks and wakes up at 4:30am. We know, because he tweets a picture of his watch face every morning. And here’s why he says it’s so important to have three wake-up calls.

9. Mercedes-Benz’s G-Wagon is ridiculously macho, way more truck than any of its clients will ever need. That makes it awesome, especially the six-wheeled version and even more so when it’s put in the hands of armoured-vehicle specialists at Inkas Group. For a cool million bucks, the Toronto-based firm will gladly build you the coolest customised, armoured limousine in the world. Check it out.

10. Want to remember everything you learn like that guy in that show where he takes a pill and remembers everything he’s learnt? All you need are these four strategies. Promise.

BONUS ITEM: This video will never get old:

