10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

1. Apple earnings are out, and they’re massive. The stock is up 5% after sales numbers whitewashed expectations. We’re updating it all right now.

2. What to expect in 2015. “The unexpected” seems to be the best bet so far, as uncertainty and volatility have owned the headlines for the year to date. So Morgan Stanley have decided to run with that in their latest note “10 Surprises That Would Matter” and what impact they would have on Australian stocks. It’s the first ultimate guide to hedging your bets in 2015 and we’ve got them all here.

3. To the markets, and locally the ASX did well to rise 0.8% to 5,547. Overnight however, a fair chunk of yesterday’s 45-point gain was given back with the March SPI 200 futures down 23 points to 5,467. And in commodities, copper just keeps getting crushed on China growth worries.

4. In Asia yesterday, trade was mixed with the Nikkei 1.71% higher to 17,768 but overnight futures are off 80 points with the weakness in Europe and the US. In Shanghai, the disappointing industrial profits, which dipped 8% in December, weighed a little with the market down 0.89% to 3,353. In Hong Kong, the market dipped 0.41% to 24,807. The US dollar dipped against the yen, and the Aussie lagged to sit at 0.7928.

5. British Cadbury is different. Among the eleventy-billion things Poms whine about while deciding they still actually like Australia better than their own country is the chocolate here. “Your Cadbury is not as good as our Cadbury” they moan, wiping sweat from their pasty foreheads with a knotted hanky and trying to play cricket. But they might be right on that one – Hershey in the US has the right to make Cadbury chocolate in the US, and not only do they load it with sugar, they block the import of “proper” UK Cadbury chocolate. But do Aussies miss out on “proper” Cadbury’s too? We’ll investigate today and get back to you.

6. A teen fisherman landed a 200kg shark on the beach in South Australia. Look:

He says the bronze whaler was tagged and released unharmed after spending almost two hours trying not to get dragged out of the water by the massive hook jammed in its mouth.

7. The battle of the messengers. Atlassian is the poster boy of Australian tech, but that doesn’t mean all their productivity solutions are groovy, cloud-based revolutions. The $3bn company behind HipChat has a serious challenger in the messaging space in Slack and yesterday made a move to secure a proper advantage by releasing HipChat Server. Moving HipChat from an online only service to on-premises will open it up for heavily regulated industries like finance and healthcare, CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said. Slack says an on-premise version of its messenger was “some time away”.

8. Apps that make you money. It’s not too good to be true, either. There really are apps that pay you just for sending them a picture of your groceries receipt, or to watch a few online videos. We’ve pulled together the best 18 of them, and promise they’re not just time-wasters.

9. The Socceroos are in the Asian Football Cup final again. Last time they made it, in 2011, they lost 1-0 to Japan. This Saturday, they have a chance for redemption after knocking UAE off with a less than convincing 2-0 effort in Newcastle last night. Tim Cahill was thereabouts, but it was defenders Trent Sainsbury and Jason Davidson who both scored their first international goals to have the home side well up just 14 minutes in. They’ll play South Korea at Stadium Australia on Saturday night.

10. Steve Smith is the Allan Border Medalist… and possibly permanent captain. He’s also our Test player of the year and ODI player of the year, so 2014 was a good one for the shiny youngster. And in an emotional moment, Sean Abbott was named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – the same award Phil Hughes received in 2009. But the focus has quickly turned this morning to Smith maybe holding his place as Test captain after the World Cup, with a reported rift between Michael Clarke and Cricket Australia not exactly healing smoothly.

BONUS VIDEO: Back in October, Mr Incredible got in trouble with the law for fighting with Batgirl. Fortunately, Chewbacca and Freddy Krueger stepped in and stopped what could have been a calamitous outcome for all. Yesterday, Mr Incredible received three years’ probation for the melee, and that’s the only excuse we need to dredge the video up again:

