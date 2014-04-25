10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

The first thing you should know in Australia today is it’s Anzac Day. RIP Diggers, we’re thinking of you.

So lest we forget, here’s a stunning series of pics from the fateful day Australia became a nation at war by landing at Anzac Cove, Gallipoli.

Markets rise. The Dow was dead flat but the NASDAQ was up 0.5% in the US session. Asian markets will be looking at that cue this morning following another mixed day yesterday, in which the ASX hit another post-GFC high but the Nikkei fell 1% and Shanghai was down half a point. Today we get Japanese inflation data, with the core figure expected to jump sharply to 2.8% from 1.0%. This will be the biggest rise in more than two decades and is a critical component of Shinzo Abe’s plan to reinvigorate the economy. Traders will be on guard for big moves in the Yen.

And then onto the festivities. There’s not many events that make you feel more Australian than standing in the two-up ring on Anzac Day, shouting and standing over a $10 note. And if you’re on a roll, you should stick with it – science says so.

Remember SARS? No? Well, you should, because the virus made headlines for all the right reasons back in the early 2000s, killing 10% of those it infected. Now its little cousin MERS has emerged, with a death ratio of nearly 30%. And it’s popped up in Saudi Arabia, just as a couple of million people start their annual Haj pilgrimage.

Fighting words. India-based writer Rudolph Lambert Fernandez has penned a “first-of-its-kind forensic study” to prove why “Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, not Bradman, is the greatest”. Obviously, it’s rubbish – here’s news.com.au’s Anthony Sharwood on why.

In a win for all teh single laydeez, Beyoncé has been named TIME’s Most Influencial Person. She beat out the likes of President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Pope Francis, Edward Snowden, “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuarón, and Miley Cyrus.

“She’s the boss,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a profile of the pop star. “Beyoncé doesn’t just sit at the table. She builds a better one.”

Modern Family aired its Down Under special in the US last night, and boy did they roll out the cliches. But they’re not as bad as we’ve seen in the past, and Rhys Darby remains our favourite Kiwi we’d claim after his star turn. The Seppos loved it too, and took to Twitter with promises to visit.

Treasurer Joe Hockey will have to slash $300bn out of government spending in the next 10 years if he is to meet his target surplus.

Spending cuts will start slowly before climbing to $47 billion, $56 billion and $64 billion respectively in the three final years to 2023-24.

Back to Anzac Day and the AFL’s annual locked-in Essendon-Collingwood clash has all the intensity of a grand final. Some might say it unfairly guarantees a decent windfall for the two clubs and makes a mockery of the draw, but Hawks legend Dermot Brereton makes a strong case for the clash. He played in the inaugural match when he defected to the Pies in ’95.

BONUS ITEM: Sick of selfies? Of course you are. So here the good news you’ve been waiting to hear – this one has topped them all. Literally.

An EVA selfie. The space suit makes it very difficult to get a good selfie. I tried several today. pic.twitter.com/GvMEOj3ewu — Rick Mastracchio (@AstroRM) April 23, 2014

