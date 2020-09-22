Getty Images

Morning, gang.

1. The collapse in the number of international students coming to Australia is set to have major economic ramifications, including to the property market. A new report from the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) projects demand for housing will fall by 232,000 over the next three years as a direct result of international admissions dropping. The report also predicts a fallout in rents and prices, and foreshadows the greater impact to construction, population growth and the broader economy.

2. New South Wales is the latest state to offer pandemic leave payments to workers who aren’t receiving any other income support. Eligible workers will be able to get a one off payment of $1,500 for every 14 days they have to be in quarantine or have to self-isolate. Queensland, Victoria and South Australia have all previously announced pandemic leave.

3. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has flagged that the state’s southern border could open to people living in regional Victoria, where there have been several successive days with no cases of COVID-19. No, that does not include people from Melbourne. Sorry folks.

4. A global coalition of MPs has emerged demanding the IOC reconsider hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Among the 160 members, the SMH reports this morning, are Australian MPs Tim Wilson, Kimberley Kitching, Andrew Hastie, Eric Abetz, Kevin Andrews, James Paterson, Amanda Stoker and Raff Ciccone.

5. TikTok Australia is launching its first ever consumer-facing campaign, using television, digital and billboard ads to entice Australian users to join the platform. The campaign, ‘It Starts With TikTok’, features some of the platform’s top local users, aiming to promote the platform’s diverse Australian accounts.

6. While we’re on TikTok: owner ByteDance is reportedly seeking a valuation of $US60 billion for its US operations. ByteDance reached an agreement with Oracle and Walmart this weekend, under which both companies will take a 12.5% and 7.5% share respectively in the Chinese firm. Both companies will pay a combined $US12 billion if the asking price is met.

7. The leaked FinCEN Files, published in part on Monday, show how big banks have helped move dirty money around the world for criminal networks. While big global banks are responsible for the bulk of the transactions, which helped launder money, circumvent international sanctions, and facilitate corruption, some large Australian banks were also named. There’s no suggestion those banks engaged in wrongdoing but some, like the Commonwealth Bank and Macquarie, were shown to have moved more than $200 million in potentially suspect money.

8. Global bank stocks slid based on the above revelations. Firms identified in the report dragged on major indexes. JPMorgan sank as much as 3.9%. Deutsche Bank and HSBC fell 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Government authorities have ordered banks to better combat suspicious flows, but various fines and threats of criminal charges haven’t worked, ICIJ said.

9. Microsoft is buying a major game publisher, the company announced on Monday morning. In a deal worth $US7.5 billion, Microsoft is buying Bethesda Softworks’ parent company, ZeniMax Media, which includes such blockbuster franchises as ‘Doom,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls,’ and ‘Fallout,’ among many others. This could be a pretty big deal in the next-gen battle with Sony’s PS5.

Today we announced @Bethesda is joining the Microsoft @Xbox family and I wanted to share some thoughts on what it means for all of us.https://t.co/o1JgXS8Scg pic.twitter.com/urEcP3c3KM — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 21, 2020

10. Britain’s chief medical officers have raised the nation’s COVID-19 alert level. They warn cases in the UK are rising “rapidly and probably exponentially”. Boris Johnson is expected to announce coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.

BREAKING: If U.K. Covid-19 infection rate keeps tracking as it is, doubling every seven days, we’ll see 49,000 new cases PER DAY by mid-October ???? @9NewsAUS — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) September 21, 2020

BONUS ITEM

Here’s one for the dystopia files. A new startup in the US is recruiting gig workers to help landlords evict people who can’t afford to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

