1. Australian parliament is back. After a ten-week COVID-19 hiatus, and a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for some, some pollies are back walking the halls of power, while others are video conferencing in for the first time ever. The first big ticket item on their agenda? Legislating JobKeeper 2.0 which is due to taper off at the end of next month, despite Labor complaining that Victoria’s hard shutdown changes everything.

2. Unfortunately for the Libs, the big day comes after another big Victorian branch-stacking scandal. 60 Minutes and the Nine Newspapers revealed on Sunday that the scheme used fake members and taxpayer-funded staffers to control preselection of favoured political candidates. Coming off the back of a very similar scandal orchestrated by Labor powerbroker Adam Somyurek, there’s something rotten in the state of Victoria.

3. Australia’s borders are quickly becoming another hot button issue. While there’s plenty of unrest surrounding its closed domestic borders, a hard international border isn’t without its costs either. New analysis suggests that unless Australia permits migration, there are $117 billion and 1.1 million people at risk of disappearing.

4. Airbnb’s model is under renewed scrutiny in the pandemic age. While the short-term rental platform claims it contributes $10 billion to the Australian economy every year, experts disagree. “I’ve been an Airbnb researcher for about five years – nothing Airbnb has ever put in a press release has been accurate,” USYD professor Peter Phibbs told Business Insider Australia. Ouch.

5. Kanye 2020 might be over before it barely began. In the latest blow to Kanye’s campaign, election officials in states including Ohio, Wisconsin, Montana and his home state of Illinois, have denied the rapper the opportunity to appear on their ballots over issues with his candidacy applications. It might be another four years before he gets a proper crack at the White House.

6. TikTok is officially suing the US Government after Trump issued an executive order targetting the Chinese social media app. A company spokesperson said TikTok experienced “a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.” Go figure.

7. Suncorp has begun to make its exit out of fossil fuels. As the country’s biggest general insurer and one of its largest banks, Suncorp has announced it will stop insuring oil and gas projects over the next five years and will end direct investment by 2040. Environmental campaigners welcomed the change but said there are some gaps in its stance.

8. It comes as scientists warn that climate change is still very much happening and as bad as expected. A group from the UK found that a staggering 28 trillion tonnes of ice has disappeared from the surface of the Earth since 1994.

9. Twitter has joined the furore surrounding mail-in voting. Over the weekend it added a public interest notice on one of Trump’s tweets that “could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting”. It comes as he steps up his fight against the form of voting likely to find favour during the pandemic.

10. A mild reprieve from the insanity of a US Presidential campaign could come in asteroid form. Headed towards Earth, NASA has warned a truck-sized rock could reach us by November 2, the day before the US election. If it does, fortunately, its size should see it burn up before it wipes anyone out.

If you’re looking for an escape from reality, consider buying Queensland’s Bubble House.

