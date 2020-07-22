(Sam Mooy, Getty Images)

1. Yesterday’s big news was the government’s official announcement that it is extending JobKeeper and the boosted JobSeeker, but slashing the rate of both. Both will extend beyond their original September cutoff date, with a reduced JobSeeker payment to run until the end of the year, and a two-tier JobKeeper program until March 2021. Eligible businesses will receive wage subsidies of up to $1,200 under JobKeeper’s top tier.

2. Reaction to the above has been mixed, to say the least. Of course, people are generally pleased the government isn’t just going to axe support in September as it originally planned. But given the pandemic is very much not over, and the economy is still shaky, many are concerned about the cuts. “Slashing income support in the middle of a recession won’t put a single additional person in a job – but it will push millions into poverty and put businesses out of work,” GetUp economic campaign director Ed Miller said.

3. Buried in the bigger economic news yesterday was a speech by Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe. In short, he gave the government the green light to lock in a budget deficit by spending big to support the economy, but said the RBA would not “print money” to support that splurge. “This idea is seen as a way of avoiding financing constraints – it is seen as holding out the offer of a free lunch of sorts,” Lowe said. “The reality, though, is there is no free lunch.”

4. A coronavirus update for the two hardest-hit states, Victoria and NSW: Victoria reported 374 new cases yesterday and three more deaths. NSW recorded 13 new cases, 12 of which were locally acquired and all of them with a known source. However, cases linked to venues in Chippendale and Paddington have not been linked to existing outbreaks, which is potentially a concern.

5. Bauer Media Australia announced yesterday it would axe eight magazine titles. Those titles include Harper’s BAZAAR, InStyle, Elle, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Good Health, NW and OK!. It’s another blow to Australia’s media industry, which is just bleeding publications right now.

6. Here’s a little head-scratcher for you. Xinja, one of Australia’s first neobanks, has revealed it intends to launch a platform for trading US stocks, which would be open to Xinja customers who pay an $8 per month subscription. Dabble, as it is set to be called, is still in the approval phase. “We’ve been working on this for seven months and now we’re almost ready to release it to the public,” CEO and co-founder Eric Wilson told Business Insider Australia. It’s certainly an interesting move, when it isn’t even a full-service bank yet.

7. Trump has warned that the US pandemic will probably “get worse before it gets better”. He also repeated his instruction for Americans to wear face coverings when they can’t socially distance, saying “they’ll have an effect” and show “patriotism”. There have been a total of 3.9 million coronavirus cases in the US, and 143,000 deaths.

8. Sweden has taken a lot of criticism for its uncommonly lax coronavirus response, which has given it one of the highest death rates in Europe. New analysis suggests it also helped it weather the economic storm to a certain degree, with Capital Economics calling it the “best of a bad bunch” in Europe.

9. Apple has announced that by 2030 it intends to be carbon neutral “across its entire business” – from Apple Stores to iPhone manufacturing. “By 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact,” the announcement said. To do this, Apple intends to ramp up the use of recycled materials in its devices, and to offset any carbon emissions it creates by “developing innovative carbon removal solutions”.

10. China’s UK ambassador has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will “bear the consequences” if it does not stop interfering in China’s affairs. The warning came after the UK said it would not extradite anyone to Hong Kong after China imposed a strict security law there. Tensions between Beijing and London have increased dramatically in recent weeks amid tussles over Huawei and Hong Kong.

A gunman in Ukraine has surrendered to police and released 13 hostages after the country’s president consented to his demand to recommend the 2005 film Earthlings starring Joaquin Phoenix https://t.co/X9gL3PKIHt — Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) July 21, 2020

