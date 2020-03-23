Getty Images

Folks! Hello. Hope you all had relatively restful weekends, what with everything else going on in the world. It was an eventful one – let’s break it down.

1. Firstly, last night’s announcement. Scott Morrison announced a nationwide application of tough new social distancing rules, which mean a number of venues across Australia will now close. Included in this order are pubs, clubs, cinemas, entertainment venues, and indoor sports venues including gyms. Restaurants and cafes can remain open for delivery and takeaway only. Everything not on the list – which includes most offices and retail stores – can carry on as normal as long as social distancing practice is maintained.

2. It certainly appears Morrison had to pulled to the above decision. Earlier on Sunday, NSW and Victoria both flagged they would move on these partial shutdown measures without the rest of the country. If this story in The Australian is to be believed, the prime minister isn’t very happy about it. The suggestion from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning is no further restrictions than what the prime minister announced will be enforced.

NSW premier is up now, said that state is also not putting restrictions in place beyond those announced by the PM last night. — Calla Wahlquist (@callapilla) March 22, 2020

3. The messaging on schools has become pretty cloudy. Despite moves from states like Victoria to shut schools early, Morrison says the national guidance is that they remain open – but parents have the ultimate discretion as to whether they want to send their kids or not. Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy continues to insist the risk of serious infection for children is low. Of course, at the end of the day, it isn’t so much a medical argument as an economic and social one. Closing schools for any extended period of time – likely longer than six months, in the prime minister’s estimation – would be seriously disruptive. But the messaging, as I said, is a little muddied, to say the least:

#BREAKING: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says schools in the state will remain open, but has encouraged parents to keep their children at home to contain the spread of coronavirus. — ABC News (@abcnews) March 22, 2020

4. Amid all that, the government also announced its $66 billion second stimulus package. This brings the current stimulus effort to $189 billion – or, around 10% of Australia’s GDP. You can read everything announced here. In short, it contains an effective doubling of income support for those on the JobSeeker payment, the ability to withdraw a limited amount of super for those in hardship, and substantial cash payments for employing small business.

5. The AFR reports a third package is already being devised as we speak. It’s likely to include “more wage subsidies, measures to ensure food deliveries to the elderly and others stranded in their homes, and even transporting healthy workers to areas of need.” It’s becoming clear we’re facing down a near-total shutdown of the economy, and it’s clear the announced measures thus far (while substantial) can’t quite meet the task of a lengthy pause.

6. You should cancel your holidays – even those within Australia. You’ve no doubt already canned your planned overseas trip, but to limit the spread of the virus the government now recommends cancelling all non-essential travel. This directive is going to be brutal for a lot of tourist areas in Australia – especially those who just faced down a terrible bushfire season.

7. Major hotels are set to become quarantine zones and even hospital wards under an emergency plan, according to the SMH. The plan is also mobilising industry to fill shortages in medical equipment as Australia gears up to fight the virus on a mass scale. It’s estimated Australia would run out of intensive care wards at about 45,000 infections, which is a small segment of the population.

8. Let’s look internationally, now. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the crisis is “accelerating” and could soon overwhelm the country’s healthcare system. The UK has closed all schools, pubs, restaurants, cafés, gyms and cinemas as the number of cases surges. The country has so far recorded at least 5,683 confirmed coronavirus cases and 281 deaths.

9. Italy continues to be ravaged by the virus at levels unseen anywhere else. It recorded 793 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on Saturday. The record surpassed a number previously set by Italy just a day earlier, when the country reported 627 deaths in a day. For comparison, China at its peak recorded 150 deaths in a day.

10. Over in the US, the government is finalising its own stimulus package. It will include a one-time $3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to $4 trillion of liquidity to support the nation’s economy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. Mnuchin said the country’s economy would clearly take a hit from the health crisis but should rebound once the new coronavirus has been contained.

BONUS ITEM

This video is circulating at the moment purportedly of an Airbnb host furious at the company’s coronavirus cancellation policy. I’m personally believe it has to be satire – it’s just too much. But in these troubled times, who can say?

this guy is jammed up at Airbnb because he owns a property and now they are letting people cancel without penalty — because you know, it is a pandemic.

look how mad this chooch is. pic.twitter.com/5X2bdQ5k5M — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 22, 2020

