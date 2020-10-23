Getty Images

Good morning, folks. And TGIF.

1. Now these are some healthy numbers. Victoria reported just one new case of COVID-19 and no additional deaths this morning. NSW yesterday reported one new locally acquired case, and six in hotel quarantine.

Yesterday there was 1 new case & no loss of life reported. The 14 day rolling average is down in Melb & regional Vic, and cases with unknown source stable. There is more info here and also later today https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/VlVc1EZlpm — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 22, 2020

2. Christine Holgate’s three-year stint as boss of Australia Post appears to be history. The federal government has ordered an investigation into $12,000 worth of luxury watches purchased for senior employees of the company, with Scott Morrison saying he was “so appalled and shocked” by the revelations.

3. Australia’s next neobank reckons the rest of the pack is doing it all wrong. Douugh, which has already launched on the ASX through some eldritch manoeuvring without having actually launched a product, thinks the current neobank model is “struggling”. “If you look at Australia’s neobanks right now, they’re not building anything, they’re not solving a problem and their business model does not allow them to because they’ve got to get straight into lending on the mortgage side, and you can see they’re struggling,” CEO Andy Taylor told Business Insider Australia.

4. Westpac has decided to sell its 55.2 million shares in buy now, pay later platform Zip. The bank bought into Zip originally in 2017, increasing its stake to almost $50 million last year, before selling for $367 million. The move came just one day after it signed a new partnership with Zip rival Afterpay.

5. NSW’s Office of Responsible Gambling has partnered with Cricket NSW to stop wagering advertising and promotion at NSW Big Bash League events for two years. The move, which comes in addition to an existing ban on gambling advertising on free-to-air television broadcasts of their matches, is a first for Australian professional sport leagues.

6. Tesla’s strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 5.5% in pre-market trading on Thursday. The electric-car maker delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles last quarter, fuelling record operating income of $US809 million and free cash flow of $US1.4 billion. Tesla’s bosses are aiming to deliver 500,000 vehicles this year, requiring them to produce about 181,000 cars this quarter – 29% more than their previous quarterly record.

7. Daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen nearly 40%, on average, since the start of October. Experts worry these cases will lead to the nation’s deadliest surge of infections yet, as more people gather indoors for the holidays and become more lax about masks and social distancing. The U.S. is also approaching peak flu season, which can lead to overcrowding at hospitals.

8. An appeals court in New York released a previously sealed 2016 deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday. During much of the interview, Maxwell was asked questions about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell also dodged questions about former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew in the interview. Here are the highlights, if you’re not keen to dig through hundreds of pages.

9. Bitcoin spiked as much as 8% higher on Wednesday after PayPal revealed it will soon allow users to buy, sell, and hold the popular cryptocurrency. The leap pushed bitcoin to an intraday peak of $US12,817.17, its highest level since July 2019. PayPal’s Wednesday announcement marks the latest move by a financial services giant to accept cryptocurrencies.

10. Russian agents plan to interfere in the 2020 election to help President Donald Trump by amplifying “disputes over the results,” The New York Times reported. U.S. officials believe Russia poses a far greater threat to the election than Iran does, according to the report. The assessment appears to contradict Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who has stressed Iran’s election interference in recent days.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s the very opposite of TGIF for you. Quibi’s founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg, told employees to listen to the song ‘Get Back Up Again’ from the movie Trolls to help lift their spirits during the company’s shutdown, The Wall Street Journal reported. As in, when they were being laid off. Very nice.

