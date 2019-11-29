Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

1. The Morrison government sustained a serious blow in the Senate yesterday afternoon, as its landmark union-busting bill collapsed. The Ensuring Integrity bill, which would have made it easier to deregister unions and ban officials, was widely expected to pass until it was opposed by Pauline Hanson and One Nation. Interestingly, Hanson cited this week’s Westpac scandal as part of her reason for ultimately opposing the bill. “I’m telling the unions: get your act together, clean it up, and don’t use your bullying or corruption,” she said. “And it’s also a warning to the government: clean up the white-collar crime, go after the banking officials and prove to the people of Australia that you’re here for everyone.”

2. We now know when the Sydney lockout laws will bite the dust. The NSW government announced the laws will be scrapped on January 14 next year – except, of course, in Kings Cross. We Sydneysiders can now enjoy the heretofore forbidden pleasure of a whiskey on the rocks after midnight. Your move, Melbourne!

3. Deliveroo Australia is shopping around survey data it says proves its riders value both “flexibility and security”. It’s part of a push from the company to reform Australian workplace law to ensure its contractors aren’t classified as employees, with all the bells and whistles that entails. The company says it wants to offer riders some form of benefits – like paid sick leave – but wants to do it on its own terms. As you might expect, the union representing Deliveroo riders is less keen.

4. Now that a landmark case has found a key element of the government’s ‘robodebt’ Centrelink debt collection scheme was unlawful, it could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. The federal government admitted in court the method it used to calculate debts owed was illegal, but maintains it only affects a small cohort of people who received notices from Centrelink about money owed. That ‘small cohort’ could actually be hundreds of thousands of people.

5. TikTok has issued an apology to the teenager it banned after she posted a video criticising China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims. The company still denies the ban happened because of the video in question, but admits its moderation policy is not perfect. The wildly popular social media platform, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has long faced scrutiny for what critics say is a willingness to censor content on behalf of the Chinese government.

Makeup tutorial? Think again. Here's how this teen used TikTok to raise awareness on China's treatment of Uighur Muslims. pic.twitter.com/YX4mjgqgOX — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 28, 2019

6. The Westpac money laundering scandal is a grim warning to the legion of forex fintechs popping up in Australia: Do your due dilligence. Skander Malcolm, chief executive of ASX-listed online cross-border payments company OFX, said in a speech in London he anticipates a crackdown on the sector, and success will be contingent on whether fintechs dealing with international transactions are across the anti-money laundering requirements.

7. As a nation, Australia is wasting more food – and delivery apps like Uber Eats and Deliveroo could be partially to blame. Research from Rabobank found Australians have spent $10.1 billion on food that ended up in the bin, an increase from $8.9 billion in 2018. One takeaway is the age cohort who waste the least food are boomers. They win this round.

8. If the latest polls are to be believed, Boris Johnson is set for a rollicking victory over Jeremy Corbyn and Labour in the UK general election. That’s based on YouGov’s MRP model, which correctly forecast the results of the last election. But if the polls are wrong – and there is of course substantial global precedent for that – and there’s even a minor swing in the opposite direction, then a hung parliament is likely.

9. Despite the fact the vehicle isn’t supposed to enter production until 2021, it looks like there’s at least one Cybertruck out on public roads. An Instagram user uploaded a video of what appears to be one of Tesla’s electric trucks hooning down a road near the company’s design headquarters.

10. Instagram founder Kevin Systrom says he personally flew to the Vatican to help the Pope sign up for an account. That’s customer service. It’s part of a long-ranging interview with New York Magazine in which Systrom grapples with the cultural influence of his app throughout the 2010’s – great read.

If you’re not sick of reading about Westpac yet, the AFR has a deep dive out this morning explaining in some detail where everything went wrong. The big takeaway is Australia’s major banks have gotten so large that leaders often have no clue something has gone catastrophically wrong at a lower level until it is far too late.

