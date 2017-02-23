Photo: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. First, to markets, and while Wall Street again flirted with all-time highs, the greenback fell and Treasuries advanced after the Fed minutes signalled rates could be raised “fairly soon”. The ASX could open on a bit of a downer after stocks nosed ahead yesterday, but there’s more big earnings to come today from the likes of Qantas, Nine Entertainment, Crown and Ardent Leisure. And it’s CAPEX day – here’s the guide you’ve been looking for.

2. The 3310 is happening. The most iconic mobile phone of all, hopefully complete with the original “Gran Vals” ringtone – is making its big comeback at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. VentureBeat claims it knows how much it will cost, but bizarrely, we don’t know if it will actually ever go on sale.

3. We do know Apple’s $US5 billion campus will finally open in April, several months late. Because they told us.

4. Henry Kravis, Wall Street legend, manages KKR and about $US130 billion in investments for 1000 clients. And when he was asked about the one mistake he’s made again and again – but won’t in the future – his answer was brutal.

5. Everyone loves charts. But this one is special:



This is the most beautiful chart in the world: https://t.co/4R24thLJCS pic.twitter.com/LT5BSnzAri — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 16, 2017

Bill Gates tweeted that out to coincide with the release of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s annual Gates Letter, which this year is a tribute to Warren Buffett, a longtime friend and mentor to the Gateses. In it, Gates notes that stopping kids from dying is mostly just a matter of realising the only thing they’re dying from is poverty

6. NASA found some missing planets. It’s revised a finding last year of three Earth-sized planets orbiting a small, dim red star up to seven planets. But here’s the exciting bit – they all orbit in the Goldilocks zone. That’s the range in which planets can theoretically host liquid water. And the NASA team reckons as many as four of seven planets are fit for life.

7. Here’s Han Solo nearly crashing into a passenger plane with 110 passengers on-board:



8. On struggling, US president Trump has a problem – Americans increasingly think he’s incompetent. But at least he’s not the most nepotistic president in the world any more. The president of Azerbaijan just picked his wife to be his vice president.

9. Honesty pays. There’s bound to be a moment in your career when you’re unprepared for a meeting. And the worst thing you can do is try to wing it. Here’s what to do instead.

10. Wayne Rooney has scored just five goals in his last 26 games for Manchester United. That means right now is a great time to be considering a move to a Chinese club. Especially when it could bag him up to $1.6 million a week.

BONUS ITEM: Beautiful one day, pack your asbestos underpants the next:

Have a great day.

