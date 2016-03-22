Supermodels or Glenn Stevens – who will you listen to today? Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. Well, that was… underwhelming. Apple used its spring conference to launch a smaller iPhone, a smaller iPad Pro, a cheaper Watch and a new app platform. And a robot called Liam that recycles old iPhones. There was no “one more thing.” There was no visionary new product. There wasn’t even a lot of cheerin’ and hootin’ and hollerin’ from the audience. So the big news in all of this is looks like Steve Jobs’ reality distortion field has run out of juice and Apple has finally become an ordinary tech company.

2. Anyhoo, if you just can’t wait for – hopefully – a proper announcement in September to buy something iNew, here’s what lobbed this morning.

3. Markets, and it looks like a sensible one today on the local. The ASX 200 may push higher in trade today with the June SPI 200 contract up 11 points. But unless last week’s high of 5214 is taken out, traders are likely to remain very cautious. Iron ore’s still trundling up and the Aussie dollar is being dragged down by US strength, and could go lower on a speech from RBA guv Glenn Stevens today.

4. Here’s a top tennis CEO sharing his thoughts on women in the game:

“If I was a lady player, I’d go down every night on my knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were born, because they have carried this sport.

And here’s another dumb thing 69-year-old Raymond Moore said. And here’s what Serena Williams had to say about the dumb things Moore said after winning the sport’s unofficial fifth Grand Slam event, the BNP Paribas Open.

5.who might have something to say about all that as well if she weren’t too busy saving Batman and Superman in their new movie. The first unofficial reviews – tweets – are in for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the above is a proper goosebump moment, apparently. It’s out here on Thursday.

6. An Australian will get a chance to order a piece of what could be automotive history. For just $1500, Australians can take the first opportunity to reserve Tesla’s first “budget” electric car – the Model 3. The big reveal of Tesla’s biggest gamble comes on March 31 and because of time zones, one Aussie will own Model No 1. And because of right-hand-drives, Australian fans will also be among the last to receive them.

7. Which is important if you live in Sydney, because the treasurer just killed cheap travel. When the NSW government rolled out its Opal card sytem in 2014, users were encouraged to find savings in the system. So they did, noting that if they did eight trips in a week the rest of the week was free. In their tens of thousands, they piled onto 300m light rail trips at the start of the week and brought their Opal fee down to as little as $18 a week. New transport minister Andrew Constance isn’t amused, so he closed the loophole.

8. These thousands of Aussie sheep have something to say about fracking:



9. Booking hotel rooms online is great, because you don’t have to speak to people. But it can also be awful, because you seem to always end up with the windowless, smaller version of the room you saw in the pictures. Help is at hand – here’s a hotel comms expert with nine ways to make sure that doesn’t happen.

10. Victoria’s Secret models aren’t as silly as they look. Someone from a website somewhere actually checked out five diet and ‘wellness’ tips from Victoria’s Secret models involving things like almonds, ice cubes and coconut water, and found they actually make some sense. Huh.

Have a great day.

