1. First, the markets, where Europe played catch-up with the US bounce, which then went quiet as Thanksgiving approached. That left the SPI 200 indicating a small negative start to trade here in Australia. The Aussie is holding in at 0.7254, up 0.01%.

2. Today’s best explanation for something comes from Nassim Taleb, whose book “the Black Swan” was the inspiration behind the concept of – you might have guessed this already – a “Black Swan” event. All sorts of finance institutions and economists rush to predict them, but the problem is a Black Swan is an event or occurrence that is so remote that it is completely unforeseen. And when it happens, it incurs “a revision of belief”. So here’s the example of the life of a Thanksgiving turkey about to experience a Black Swan event:

Now if only someone could explain “disruption” properly…

3. “Anyone who buys a Block apartment is in need of psychiatric help.” That’s the wonderful appraisal from one buyer’s agent after the winning couple of renovation reality TV show, “The Block” last night walked away with $655,000 over the reserve price, selling their penthouse apartment for $2.3 million. It’s all about location, folks, and a petrol station view on the worst intersection in the city ain’t it.

4. The future is here. At least, it is for 69-year-old Otis Johnson. He’s been in jail since 1971, the year HP disrupted the finance industry with this:

So when Otis sits in New York’s Times Square and sees people “with wires in their ears” and pedestrians “talking to themselves” on their iPhones, it makes for an incredible video.

(5. He probably doesn’t care about the 11 important differences between PCs and Macs.)

6. Scientists say this is how to get your boss to like you. That could come in handy if you get caught at work looking for a job somewhere else, along with these 12 ways to handle it gracefully. If you absolutely have to get dressed up for work purely because you’ve got to sneak a job interview into your lunch break, here’s how to pack your suit in a bag so it doesn’t wrinkle:

The full video is here, so you don’t have to deal with those awkward “Got a job interview?” jokes, when actually, yes, you have…

7. If you want to get rich, start investing — and do it sooner rather than later. Even if you’re really old. But if he were young again, Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money”, would stick his first $10,000 right here – and that’s a big change from the pre-GFC world of 2008, he says.

8. At least two people have died in South Australia’s huge bushfire, along with several thousands pigs as a 40km fire front blazed just 60km north of Adelaide yesterday. Here’s one of the kind of scenes no Australian wants to be near:

We’ll keep you updated today. But here’s an ominous warning for climate deniers – it looks like we’re about to reach the significant milestone of 1° Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

9. Curvy models are all the rage. Mainly because they look like people, and people are who actually buy clothes. Last year, an online petition, launched by Brittany Cordts, asked Victoria’s Secret to use bigger models in its famous annual fashion show. So we’ve picked out 15 plus-sized models that Victoria’s Secret could consider hiring.

10. Here’s what happens when you’ve only got one job – let the anchor down – and something goes badly wrong:

As amazing as that is, the full video is even more chaotic.

BONUS IDIOT: Former NBA shooting guard Marcus Thornton, meet Wollongong:

Welcome to the bush league Marcus Thornton. pic.twitter.com/hqn1WiNDby — andrewbprice (@andrewbprice) November 25, 2015

