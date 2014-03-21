10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

The larger object spotted. Supplied image.

Good morning, and welcome to Friday. Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus item: Do yourself a favour and find five minutes to read this account of how a comedian’s article about fighting Presidents landed him in front of the US Secret Service. Funniest thing you’ll read all week.

Have a great weekend. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.