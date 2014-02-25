10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Qantas will outline its restructure plans on Thursday, with reports today suggesting 5000 jobs could be axed. Photo: Getty Images

Good morning – and welcome to Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Bonus item: Check out these photos of the ridiculously opulent homes of Ukrainian politicians. Here’s a sample:

Have a great day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.