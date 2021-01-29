Getty Images

1. The first NSW COVID-19 vaccine hubs have been revealed. Unsurprisingly, they are based around the state’s largest hospitals. Royal Prince Alfred, Westmead, Liverpool, Hornsby, St George, Nepean, John Hunter in Newcastle, Wollongong, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga hospitals will be the first to offer the Pfizer vaccine to high-priority groups from next month.

2. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Uber Eats has revamped its business model in Australia, in an effort to neutralise the debate about whether its drivers and riders are employees or contractors. The new structure will require riders to have an ABN, and will allow them to transfer delivery jobs to one another.

3. Okay, let’s get up to speed on what happened with the US stock market insanity overnight. Trading platform Robinhood removed GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, and Nokia from its trading platform before the market opened on Thursday – as traders organising on Reddit forums furiously bid up the shares in an unprecedented short squeeze. The brokerage told clients they can still close out positions in the volatile stocks but cannot buy more shares.

4. Robinhood users are predictably furious about this. The stock trading app was flooded with one-star reviews on the Google Play store, lowering its user rating. A class action lawsuit has been filed, too. Regardless, Robinhood had its biggest day ever on Wednesday, according to Apptopia, and it was ranked in the top spot in Apple’s App Store.

Unless the hedge funds that pay you $600M+ annually tell you not to, right? pic.twitter.com/suWywja2Xd — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 28, 2021

5. Amid all the GameStop carnage, the share price for a little known ASX-listed Australian mining company was also surging. Why? Well, it could be because GME Resources Limited shares the ticker code GME with GameStop. Some social media users speculated that it was due to people mistakenly buying the wrong stock, whereas some spoke about purchasing stock to capitalise on the possible mistake.

6. The local version of r/WallStreet bets – named, unsurprisingly r/ASX_Bets – is clamping down on efforts to organise something similar. Moderators are threatening to ban rule breakers. “A lot of people have decided to make posts here indicating they want to arrange a short squeeze,” a moderator writes. “Any post or comment attempting to co-ordinate or organise any type of ‘market play’ via the sub will be deleted and the user subject to a three-month ban.”

7. Australian house prices have broken new records in every capital city save for Darwin and Perth. The median house price in Sydney now sits at $1.21 million, while Hobart house prices soared 12.5% last year. However, it is outer city regions that are having their time in the sun, with areas like the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, the Mornington Peninsula, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains all growing quickly as buyers look for a lifestyle change.

8. Australians are in a position to rescue the local tourism industry if state borders were to reopen, according to new analysis. AMP senior economist Diana Mousina said local tourism spending could compensate for the lack of international visitors in the short term, pending border closures and government incentives. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk suggested JobKeeper should be extended for tourism operators, while Mousina indicated travel vouchers could boost demand.

9. Facebook is prepping an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, according to a report in The Information. The suit reportedly alleges Apple abused its market power by stifling third-party developers in the App Store. The companies have traded jabs in the past over anticompetitive practices.

10. Automotive behemoth General Motors said on Thursday that it will end all sales of petrol-powered vehicles by 2035. The automaker also pledged to be completely carbon neutral by 2040. “We’re taking actions so that we can eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2035,” said Dane Parker, GM’s chief sustainability officer, in a briefing with reporters. “Setting a goal for us 15 years from now is absolutely reachable.”

