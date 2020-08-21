Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

1. Victoria recorded 240 cases on Thursday, and the number of active cases in the state has fallen by thousands. Say what you will about lockdowns, but they do seem to have the desired effect. But Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said a transition to lower level restrictions would not occur until daily new cases were in the “single digits or even low double digits”. This morning’s count is 179, with a further nine deaths.

#Covid19VicData for 21 August 2020.

There are 179 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours, and an additional 9 deaths reported. We are sending condolences to their loved ones. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/1oHSoNMqQd — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 20, 2020

2. NSW recorded five new cases yesterday. Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that was “pleasing.” “None … are linked to the security guard who tested positive a few days ago, which is good news, but, of course, we’re on high alert to make sure that there aren’t any additional transmissions that we’re not picking up,” she said on Thursday morning.

3. The country’s tourism and aviation sectors made a plea for help on Thursday as they face ongoing shutdowns during the pandemic. Speaking before a Parliamentary Senate committee, representatives urged federal and state governments to reopen domestic borders. There were also calls for another JobKeeper extension, tax concessions, aviation reform, and a focus on building up grassroots tourism.

4. Further to the above, the government has declared that today’s national cabinet meeting will be about borders. The prime minister is set to push state leaders to come to some sort of agreement on consistent principles for cross-border travel. At the moment, complaints from business aside, its a complete, inconsistent mess across the board.

5. Wesfarmers released its results for the 2020 financial year. Officeworks and Bunnings saw an increase in revenue as Australians worked and learned from home. “Earnings in Bunnings and Officeworks were particularly strong and demonstrated the ability of these businesses to rapidly adapt to the changing needs of their customers,” Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said.

6. As part of its battle with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Google has appealed directly to YouTube creators to push back against the draft news media code. But what do Australian YouTubers actually think? We spoke to a few, and the verdict is in: meh.

7. Airbnb, which quietly filed to go public earlier this week, is officially banning groups larger than 16 people. The move coincides with what Airbnb is calling a “Global Party Ban” – a formalised ban on “all parties and events at Airbnb listings” that expands on already existing Airbnb rules. The move is the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

8. Steve Bannon, a former Trump campaign adviser, was charged with fraud by federal prosecutors in New York on Thursday and arrested by agents from the US Postal Inspection Service. Prosecutors charged Bannon and three others with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a private campaign to build a border wall.

9. Some early studies have suggested that coronavirus antibodies fade relatively quickly, but that doesn’t mean immunity vanishes. A new study found that all participants infected with COVID-19 – even those with asymptomatic or mild cases and patients who didn’t have detectable antibodies – developed virus-specific T cells. So the new finding is strong evidence that all patients likely develop long-term immunity.

10. Sweden’s death toll from January to June was the country’s highest during that period since a famine swept the country 150 years ago. The country recorded 51,405 deaths in the first half of this year, according to Reuters, its most deaths over that period since 1869. Sweden’s death toll has been closely watched because, unlike many other countries, it never imposed strict lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus.

BONUS ITEM

This is very funny.

The error was later corrected by another @openstreetmap user, BUT, in the interim, Microsoft took an export of the data and used it to build Flight Simulator 2020. The result… this incredible monolith (2/2) pic.twitter.com/wXKBK03Gcd — Liam O ???? (@liamosaur) August 20, 2020

