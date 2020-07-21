Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

1. After all this wonkish chatter about reforming JobKeeper and JobSeeker, it looks like the government is going for a much more blunt approach. Millions of workers will keep receiving the JobKeeper wage subsidy until the end of March, the Prime Minister will announce today, and the JobSeeker boost will also be extended. However, JobKeeper will be subject to a “fresh eligibility test”, and both payments will be lower than they are currently. The renewed figures will be announced today.

2. Deloitte released a report yesterday suggesting about 240,000 businesses, mainly in hospitality, professional services and transport sectors, would be at a high risk of failure if the JobKeeper payment ended. I wouldn’t be surprised if similar analysis from within Treasury led to today’s JobKeeper extension.

3. We’re just past halfway on the government’s superannuation early access scheme, and Australians have applied to withdraw $28 billion in total. The scheme looks destined to far surpass the $29 billion the federal government anticipated would flow out when it gave the go ahead to crack open the country’s $3 trillion retirement nest egg.

4. New South Wales, which is nervously staring down the barrel of some small COVID-19 outbreaks, is unlikely to go towards full lockdown, sources told the Sydney Morning Herald. Instead, as one minister said, “lockdowns of sectors could happen, predominantly pubs and restaurants”. “I think there is a feeling that some things may have gone too far, too quickly and we will need to tighten some areas again,” another senior minister said.

5. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews acknowledged 80% of the state’s rising COVID-19 cases were transmitted in the workplace. It’s provided more fuel for the unions, which are calling for pandemic leave to be implemented nationally. With half of the workforce without sick or paid leave, such an initiative could help keep workers from spreading the virus.

6. Med-Con, one of the only companies in Australia that manufactures surgical-grade masks, told Business Insider Australia it is “frustrated” by the new mask mandate in Melbourne. The company says it is already struggling to meet demand, and fears Melburnians will resort to less effective face coverings. “We’d love to be in a position where we could make twice as many masks and service everybody,” said Med-Con CEO Steve Csiszar. (Worth noting, of course, that the Victorian government is under no illusions everyone is going to be wearing the best masks possible – with even scarfs acceptable under the mandate.)

7. There’s been an ongoing culture war in the US – which hopefully we don’t import here – about wearing masks. Part of that is down to the fact Donald Trump has been wishy washy on wearing masks, refusing to mandate or strongly recommend them. Well, that seems to have changed as of today, if the below tweet is to be believed.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

8. It’s perhaps unsurprising, as the COVID-19 situation in the US is fairly bleak. Florida, for example, has experienced a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases since mid-June and is now the third-worst-hit state in the US. More than 50 hospitals in the state have maxed out their intensive care unit capacity, according to the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

9. Another leading coronavirus vaccine candidate was able to generate immune responses in healthy volunteers, according to results published Monday. It’s the first look at human data for AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate, which was originally developed by University of Oxford scientists. The early data, published in The Lancet, included results of 543 vaccinated volunteers.

10. The row between London and Beijing has escalated after Boris Johnson’s government suspended the UK’s extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The UK infuriated Beijing earlier this month when it offered 3 million visas to Hong Kong residents. Senior Conservative MPs in the UK are pressuring Boris Johnson to ban TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media giant, in the UK.

