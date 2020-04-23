Happy Thursday, team. Today we’re grappling which a bunch of retail stories, as the coronavirus shutdowns continue to bite the sector hard. Let’s get into it.

1. Still (understandably) worried about your Virgin Velocity points? Fear not! A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to us that even if it collapses as a result of the administration process, you won’t end up in an Ansett situation. The company has set aside a chunk of money in a trust for a worst-case scenario, and points-holders would be paid out in cash were it to eventuate. No sign of what the exchange rate would be, but there you go.

2. Retail rents could fall as much as 30% over the next two years, according to a report in the AFR this morning. Analysts say the coronavirus downturn will ‘reset’ rents which were already sorely in need of an adjustment thanks to generally softening sentiment and an increase in ecommerce.

3. Also on retail: the SMH reports this morning that one of Australia’s biggest shopping centre landlords has sent somewhat threatening letters to tenants warning them not to shut their doors to protect the health of their staff. The $5 billion Vicinity Centres, which manages 63 shopping centres, said that it acknowledges those stores which are closing are doing it for health and safety reasons, but that it is a “material breach” of their commercial agreements. Charming!

4. Australia’s preliminary retail figures show supermarket turnover has rocketed up by 22.6% compared to last year. But, now that the initial surge of panic buying appears to be subsiding, the retail sector generally is in for a rude shock, according to BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter. She expects the Australian economy to contract by 12% in the June quarter, with spending to dry up accordingly.

5. While we’re on the panic buying issue: supermarkets are slowly easing purchase restrictions on some items. Coles, for example, has lifted restrictions on meat, fresh and UHT milk, tissues and nappies, and has reopened online shopping for all customers. Supply isn’t quite back to normal for some things though – with Woolies CEO Brad Banducci saying Australians are still buying 11.5 million rolls of toilet paper from the supermarket per week.

6. US stocks rose on Wednesday as the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rebounded after falling into negative territory on Monday. On Monday, WTI May contracts closed at a record low of negative $US37.63 a barrel, the first time oil prices had ever fallen into negative territory. It’s now back in the positive, but that doesn’t mean the end of the troubles for the industry.

7. The World Health Organisation has warned the coronavirus will be with us “for a long time”. “Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics and some that were affected early in the pandemic are starting to see a resurgence in cases,” WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Tedros told journalists in a virtual briefing. “Make no mistake we have a long way to go.”

8. Netflix demolished growth targets in Q1 with 15.8 million additional subscriber, nearly doubling Wall Street’s estimates. That includes 3.6 million in the Asia-Pacific region, though the company couldn’t confirm Australian numbers to us specifically. Given Netflix subscribers were plateauing to a certain extent before this, it’ll be interesting to see how long this persists during and after quarantine.

9. The Trump administration sees “most of, if not all of, the [US] economy” reopening by the end of August. It’s an ambitious target – in Australia, for example, Scott Morrison’s “at least six months” guidance puts our reopening in September at the very earliest, and the prime minister has flagged the possibility of restrictions going well beyond that.

10. Singapore’s quick and efficient response was widely hailed as a success story in the early stages of the world’s coronavirus outbreak. But in the last few weeks, it has witnessed the second wave in new coronavirus cases, reportedly coming from clusters found in cramped migrant dormitories. Here’s how it all went wrong.

BONUS ITEM

Certainly one can make arguments for a sensible reopening of parts of the economy to cushion the blow of coronavirus shutdowns. I would say the way the Las Vegas mayor is going about it is perhaps not ideal.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, who has been openly advocating for Vegas casinos and hotels to completely open up, literally tells Anderson Cooper she has no responsibility to figure out how to do it safely. "It is up to them!" pic.twitter.com/d9LDRZX9Sl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 22, 2020

