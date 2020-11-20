Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Good morning, team.

1. Australian unemployment rose to 7% in October despite 178,000 new jobs being created, due to more people looking for work. The latest ABS data rates it as the biggest improvement in the labour market since the pandemic began, with more than half of all new positions being full-time ones. Victoria’s reopening was largely responsible, with the state expected to create plenty more jobs throughout November as well.

2. One in five Australians are looking to buy a property in the next 12 months, a new Finder survey shows. It comes as confidence returns to the market with the big banks expecting prices to stabilise and even grow into next year due to growing demand. While interest rates remain at a record low, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has disputed that a housing bubble is emerging.

3. The long-awaited Brereton report into war crimes by Australian SAS personnel in Afghanistan has been released, and it is harrowing. Australian special forces soldiers allegedly committed up to 39 murders and 19 current or former soldiers will face criminal investigation. ADF Chief Angus Campbell said the report covers a “disgraceful and a profound betrayal of the Australian Defence Force’s professional standards and expectations”.

The Herald's View: The crimes described in both reports amount to a betrayal of all Australians who are rightly proud of the bravery and professionalism of the overwhelming majority of our armed forces https://t.co/XYyF47txiP — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) November 19, 2020

4. Pro-electric vehicle policies make up a major part of the Australian Capital Territory’s new governing agreement signed earlier this month by Labor and the Greens. In an effort to phase out petrol vehicles, the ACT government will offer interest-free loans and free registration for EV cars, as well as a range of other new measures. Electric vehicle registration has nearly doubled in the ACT in 2020, with advocates calling it the best state for zero-emission vehicles in Australia.

5. There has been a spike in sales across online second-hand fashion stores in Australia. According to a report from US platform Thredup, the resale market is tipped to surpass the traditional second-hand shopping and donation market by 2024. Founders of Australian online resale stores Reluv and The Closet told Business Insider Australia how much sales have soared since they launched.

6. Jayne Hrdlicka has become Virgin Australia’s new CEO, as the airline finally emerges from administration under new owner Bain Capital. She replaces Paul Scurrah after reported disputes between him and Bain over the airlines future direction. Here’s what you need to know about her – and why the unions opposed her appointment from day dot.

7. BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon, The Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday. The acquisition is entirely in stock, and Verizon will get a stake in BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, who helped launch The Huffington Post, will run both BuzzFeed and HuffPost after the deal closes. In addition to the all-stock agreement, Verizon will invest cash in BuzzFeed, according to The Journal.

8. Interested to know how Trump’s plan with lawyer Rudy Giuliani to snatch back the election is going? Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference on Thursday in which he quoted “My Cousin Vinny,” floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he decisively lost. In the middle of the press conference, Giuliani’s hair dye started running down the side of his face. All very well. In a new court filing, Giuliani and fellow campaign lawyer Marc Scaringi asked a federal judge to declare President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania, despite winning fewer votes.

Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the presidential election on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/tAEYeBPxCW — Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) November 19, 2020

9. More than a dozen progressive organisations published an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, warning him against appointing anybody with “close ties to Google” to his administration. The groups wrote that they “want to ensure that the internet isn’t dominated by a handful of corporations and remains free and open.” The groups said Biden should avoid giving former Google CEO Eric Schmidt a role, after a Financial Times story described Schmidt as a possible lead for a new tech task force in Biden’s White House.

10. Facebook has a new app called E.gg that allows users to create personalised websites. E.gg is described as a “digital zine creator,” and was introduced with a similarly ancient reference: websites circa 1999. It’s goal is broad: to “give creative control back to people” and to “create a low-pressure space for the really unpolished and mismatched things” that the early days of the internet embodied. Uh huh. My prediction: Facebook folds E.gg by June next year.

BONUS ITEM

So I keep asking!

Why haven't we had contact with aliens yet? pic.twitter.com/ZAvTwEb2Ab — Tech Insider (@techinsider) November 19, 2020

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.