1. NSW Health is urging any attendees of the Bathurst 1000 race and local residents in the surrounding area to monitor for symptoms after remnants of COVID-19 were found in wastewater. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday, eight of which were in hotel quarantine.

NSW has reported 2 new cases of locally transmitted #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 8 cases in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine were also diagnosed. 1 previously reported case from March has been excluded, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4,167. pic.twitter.com/JYvsIXX3VM — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 21, 2020

2. Cases are low in Victoria. However, a student at East Preston Islamic College in Melbourne who tested positive has sparked the closure of another school and a warning to residents of five suburbs, and 120 residents of a social housing block are also set to be tested.

Yesterday there were 3 new cases and no loss of life reported. 14 day average in Metro Melbourne and Regional Vic are down. More data will be available later today. https://t.co/eTputEZdhs #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/Hmk16AURi2 — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 20, 2020

3. Travellers from New Zealand are now allowed to enter South Australia. The state has officially joined the Trans-Tasman travel bubble, which allows New Zealand travellers to enter New South Wales and the Northern Territory without quarantining for 14 days. When the bubble first opened on October 16, New Zealand travellers ended up travelling to different states and territories, despite it not officially being sanctioned.

4. Australian small businesses have migrated online to share in a $4 billion-plus ecommerce boom. New Deloitte research shows that small businesses increased their online revenues by between $105,000 and $708,000 during the pandemic. This also helped keep more Australians employed and protect against a general decline in spending.

5. Zero brokerage trading platform Stake has expanded to operate in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Brazil in addition to its home market, Australia. It comes as U.S. behemoth Robinhood pulls the plug on its own UK plans, and withdraws its Australian waitlist. Stake CEO Matt Leibowitz told Business Insider Australia that while the two are quite different, Robinhood has helped pave the way for Stake to grow rapidly.

6. Tesla on Wednesday announced its third-quarter financial results, revealing its most profitable quarter ever. The electric car maker reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.76 on top of $US8.77 billion in revenue. Wall Street analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected $US0.55 per share and $US8.2 billion of revenue.

7. Netflix, on the other hand, tumbled as much as 6% in early Wednesday trading after third-quarter figures came in below analyst expectations. The streaming titan added 2.2 million subscribers over the three-month period, missing Wall Street’s 3.3 million estimate. The company urged investors to look past short-term noise and focus on prolonged growth. Netflix would have met its own guidance if the quarter was just 48 hours longer, Spencer Wang, vice president of finance at Netflix, said.

8. Alas, the dream is dead. The streaming service Quibi is shutting down, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The mobile video service launched in April but has failed to attract viewers, and none of its shows have become major hits. The Journal reported last month that Quibi was exploring multiple options, including a sale. Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, the cofounder of DreamWorks, had recently told people he may have to shut down the company, The Information reported on Tuesday.

Make fun of it all you want, but Quibi's Golden Arm wound up being a parable for Quibi's entire business.pic.twitter.com/KRm0aA7XX0 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 21, 2020

9. Facebook surveyed its user base to find out how the pandemic has affected workers and small business. According to their survey of Australians and other people in the region, both men and women are primarily concerned about how COVID-19 will affect their work.

10. A huge network on messaging app Telegram has been providing members with deepfaked nude images of women using a bot, deepfake monitoring firm Sensity said in a report on Tuesday. Users sent the bot a picture of a women they wanted to see naked, and the bot used deepfake technology to generate a fake nude image of that woman. Sensity’s analysis showed a staggering number of women were targeted by the bot – more than 680,000, including some underage girls. It’s a reminder of the perils of new machine learning technology.

