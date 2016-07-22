Today’s 10 things you need to know are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. The new Barangaroo precinct has quickly become the envy of CBD workers around the country. Discover the top 5 things that make Barangaroo the best place to work in Sydney.

You can now take your friends with you on your Tinder date. Photo: Sex and the City/ Facebook.

It’s the end of the working week. Here’s what you need to know before the weekend.

1. It’s podcast time! And this week’s a doozy. It covers territory from New Zealand’s housing bubble and Venezuela’s inflation crisis to the role of Japanese retail investors in the Australian share market. Listen to guest Chris Robertson, a former investment director for equities at Colonial First State, along with Business Insider’s Paul Colgan and David Scutt here.

2. A man tried to blow up a Sydney police station. A man set himself and his car, filled with gas bottles, alight and drove it into Merrylands police station carpark at around 7pm last night. Here’s more.

3. All the ore. Prices are ripping higher in line with another ridiculous rally in Dalian futures. The spot price for benchmark 62% fines surged by 2.55% to $57.17 a tonne. The increase, leaving the price at four-day high, extended the gains seen so far this year to 31.2%.

4. Brexit may never happen. Maybe it’s time we all accept it. Leaving the EU is so difficult, and the consequences are so economically damaging, that it may be easier for prime minister Theresa May’s government to endlessly delay the process rather than to actually leave. Here’s the problem in 10 easy steps.

5. SOMEONE CAUGHT THEM ALL. Brooklyn-based Nick Johnson has publicly declared himself to be the first Pokémon Go player to catch all of the 142 Pokémon available in the United States. But he admits it was no easy feat. Now he wants someone to sponsor his world tour to complete his Pokémon collection.

6. You can now go on group dates on Tinder. “Tinder Social” launched in Australia overnight enabling users create groups and plan a night out together. See how it works here.

7. Meet Graham. He’s a creation of the Transport Accident Commission to warn people about the impact of car crashes on the human body. Graham has been designed with bodily features that might be present in humans if they had evolved to withstand the forces involved in crashes. And, my god, it’s terrifying.

8. Snowden is at it again. This time he wants to build an iPhone case that will tell you if the NSA is listening. Along with fellow hacker Andrew Huang, Snowden presented the research at MIT. The pair said: “This work aims to give journalists the tools to know when their smart phones are tracking or disclosing their location when the devices are supposed to be in aeroplane mode.”

It comes after journalist Marie Colvin was killed by Syrian forces in 2012. A 2016 lawsuit against the Syrian government alleges that her cell phone signals were intercepted and she was deliberately targeted.

9. Ever wondered why your brunette beard has flecks of red hair? Science has the answer. As it turns out, you have different types of hair that grow during different phases of your life — and they can come in different colours and textures. Read more here.

10. And to finish on some good news… Lifting heavy weights to tone up might be bogus after all. A new study suggests that lifting lighter weights for more repetitions is just as good as lifting heavier ones for fewer reps. Rejoice!

