Good morning.

1. To markets, and it’s a short week in the US, with Thanksgiving coming up. But for now, stocks have slipped only a little post-Trump, the US is rallying, and bonds are selling off. Futures traders have the December contract up 6 points this morning and nudging a break higher, the Aussie dollar continues to tumble in the wake of the US election, and iron ore is getting hosed.

2. Malcolm Turnbull wants Australians to get used to change, because he says it is inevitable. Except he’s not too keen on it himself, otherwise he’d change our superannuation laws and make seniors pay the same amount of tax on their earnings as everyone else in Australia has to.

3. There weren’t a lot of moves from Trump over the weekend. So let’s remember this one:

That’s the next Leader of the Free World taking down Vince McMahon in the Battle of the Billionaires. And this is Michael D’Antonio, author of “Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success”, on why Trump and fake wrestling go so well together.

4. Meanwhile, NBC News is stammering a lot without apologising after sending out this tweet on an interview with Reince Priebus, the President-elect’s pick for White House chief of staff:

"Can you rule out a registry for Muslims?" asks @ChuckTodd. "I'm not going to rule out anything…" says @Reince on @MeetThePress #MTP — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 20, 2016

And here’s all of what Priebus actually said.

5. Data this week is light from the US, but the majority of it comes on Wednesday with Durable Goods Orders, Jobless Claims, New Home Sales and the final Nov UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey. We’ll see flash Nov PMIs out of the eurozone the same day, with Germany’s revised Q3 GDP, Ifo Survey, and Gfk Consumer Confidence all on Thursday along with the UK’s revised Q3 GDP. Back home, we’ll get two RBA speeches tomorrow. It’s all here in Greg McKenna’s diary.

6. Got a business idea? Want some advice on whether it’s a goer from Richard Branson? We asked him for you, and he says he’d ask you “‘Do you have an idea that’s going to make other people’s lives better?’ If you do, you have a business.” And then tell you to do this.

7. And when your business goes gangbusters, here’s what it will be like when it gets acquired by Amazon for $35 million, like William Tunsall-Pedoe’s voice recognition app did back in 2012.

8. Australia will be unrecognisable when it turns up for the Third Test against South Africa on Thursday, having made six changes to the basket case that all but failed to turn up in Hobart last week. It starts right from the top when 20-year-old English-born Matt Renshaw will open the batting. Of course, the Poms are having a grand old time tweeting their thoughts on what it takes to get a baggy green these days:

#bbccricket I have a copy of the Kylie & Jason neighbours Wedding on VHS. Surely I'm captain? — Methers (@methers78) November 20, 2016

All the while forgetting their next Test captain will most likely be this New Zealander. Renshaw’s dad is mates with English batsman Joe Root’s dad, but he told the BBC Matt “is pure Aussie” and England “doesn’t feel like home to him”.

9. Since 2013, France has been building a giant magnet on a hillside in Saint-Paul-lès-Durance. It’s called ITER, and so far the EU and six other countries have chipped in $20 billion to fire it up. That’s because in about nine years, they hope it will provide limitless energy. Here’s the latest update.

10. VW executives were directly responsible for the emissions cheating scandal which engulfed the company last year. But somewhere along the line, programmers knew exactly what they were doing when they wrote the code that hid the emissions data. That raises an interesting point about how much responsibility programmers actually have in this day and age, and right now, a post called “Code I’m Still Ashamed Of” has programmers the world over now taking a good, hard look at themselves.

BONUS ITEM: Fox sound guy picks the wrong team to run out in front of:

Vikings Linval Joseph absolutely destroys Fox sound guy during pregame intros https://t.co/4C3Afhj3tU — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 20, 2016

Have a great day.

