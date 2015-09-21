Jason Day doesn’t know how to lose. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. Let’s start with the new government. Yesterday, Malcolm Turnbull announced his new cabinet.

Here are the winners:

Scott Morrison – from social services to treasurer

Arthur Sinodinos – rewarded with cabinet secretary for backing Turnbull in the spill

Marise Payne – becomes Australia’s first female defence minister

Ken Wyatt – Australia’s first Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Federal Government frontbencher

Women – increased from two to five, with a woman (Michaelia Cash) even appointed as minister for women, a position previously held by Tony Abbott. Radical.

And the losers:

Joe Hockey, Eric Abetz, Kevin Andrews, Bruce Billson, Ian McFarlane, knights and dames.

2. Yes, Joe Hockey resigned, after the new PM opted for Scott Morrison to take the job of treasurer. Only a couple of days ago, Hockey was laughing at the suggestion he’d be stepping out, but now the father of three young kids wants to spend some time with his family. He’s earned it – having been signed in since John Howard was elected prime minister in 1996, only Billy Hughes has served the party longer.

3. Sorry pessimists, Australia won’t go into recession. So says Michael Blythe, and he’s the chief economist of Australia’s biggest bank – the CBA. He’s had a close look at all the arguments and came up with these eight reasons why they’re looking pretty weak.

4. Data! It’s light on quantity this week, but high in quality, with the Chinese flash PMI out Wednesday and a speech Friday from US Fed chair Janet Yellen. Here’s the NAB’s excellent diary of those and all the other things you need to keep an eye on this week.

5. Upgrade, now. If you haven’t switched to iOS 9 on your Apple device yet, Lisa Eadicicco says you probably should. Siri is slowly grinding to “better”, Maps is more useful and the apps switcher actually lives up to the hype. Here are all the best bits so far, if you need more convincing.

6. And if you’re considering switching from Android to iOS, Apple has the Android app for you – “Move to iOS”. Here’s how it’s rating in the Google Play app store:

7. The other big resignation this week was in the AFL, where Adam Goodes quietly bowed out after the Swans’ exit from the finals when they lost to North Melbourne on Saturday night. The two-time Brownlow Medalist and former Australian of the Year chose not to steal teammate Rhyce Shaw’s big moment. Shaw had a spectacular career as a defender for the Swans and announced his retirement several weeks ago, so as his teammates chaired him off the ground, Goodes chose to wait until the team was in the changerooms before making his announcement to them alone. In other words, he stayed classy to the end.

8. China’s president Xi Jinping has been going to funerals lately. You and I might think that’s sad, but nice of him to take the time out. Linette Lopez says that’s a sign of trouble. Here’s why.

9. Jason Day is the world’s best golfer. He became the third Australian world number one, and its youngest, this morning by winning the BMW Championship. And he’s earned it, winning five big tournaments this year. Only Tiger Woods and VJ Singh have done that.

10. So we’re down to the final eight in both codes. Here’s how the coming weekend looks:

AFL: Fremantle vs Hawthorn, Perth, Friday, 8.20pm (AEST)

West Coast vs North Melbourne, Perth, Saturday, 7.45pm (AEST)

NRL: Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters, Suncorp Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm (AEST)

Melbourne Storm vs North Qld Cowboys, AAMI Park, Saturday, 7.30pm (AEST)

BONUS ITEM: Even more football. In case you missed it, Japan opened its Rugby World Cup campaign by downing South Africa 34-32. You read that right. Even JK Rowling was moved to tweet about it:

Japan has been coached since 2012 by Tasmanian Eddie Jones, who you might remember, nearly won the World Cup once with the Wallabies before some bloke from the other team kicked a drop goal in extra time.

Have a great day.

