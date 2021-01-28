Getty Images

Good morning, folks!

1. Queensland will open its border to the entirety of New South Wales on Monday. Until today, Queensland had defined 35 local government areas across Greater Sydney as hotspots. “If anyone down there in NSW or Victoria [is] thinking about having a holiday, come up to Cairns,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told “Today” this morning.

BREAKING: Queensland will reopen to NSW on Monday, 1 February. We understand how tough border measures are, but it’s all about keeping Queenslanders safe. People have done a terrific job looking after each other through the pandemic and now Queensland is good to go.#covid19au pic.twitter.com/LtvFmoP8FD — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) January 27, 2021

2. NSW will loosen limits on gatherings from Friday – but masks will still be required on public transport. Residents will be allowed 30 visitors indoors and 50 outdoors, with weddings and funerals cleared to hold 300 attendees again. It will no longer be mandatory to wear masks in some situations, like at the supermarket and in retail.

3. Two-way, quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand may operate on a “state-by-state” basis, NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. She said free travel looks “increasingly difficult at a country-by-country level,” given Australia’s recent suspension of existing arrangements after a new case of COVID-19 was detected in the NZ community. Ardern has previously indicated that a two-way travel arrangement could be in place by the end of March this year.

4. Okay, we’d better dedicate some time to this continually unfolding GameStop story, the biggest thing happening in finance right now. For those not in the loop: posters on Reddit subforum r/WallStreetBets – known for shamelessly treating the stock market like the casino it is – have been pumping the hell out of stock in GameStop, a bricks-and-mortar video game retailer. The stock, which traded at about 10 bucks as recently as November, is now trading at $347 per share.

5. Here are the four main reasons Redditors have been sending GameStop to the moon. In short, they think it’s undervalued – but the big reason is they want to stick it to hedge funds and major investors who were shorting GameStop stock. Also: for a laugh. As with most things Reddit does, that’s a major, perhaps all-encompassing, component.

6. And it looks like Reddit might have won against the hedge funds they hate. Melvin Capital and Citron Research closed their short positions on GameStop stock after the company’s massive rally formed an extraordinary short squeeze. The former ate a huge loss when it ended its bearish bet on Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported. “We’ll become more judicious when it comes to shorting stocks,” Citron managing partner Andrew Left said. “Doesn’t mean the industry is dead, but it just means you have to be more specific.”

CNBC's David Faber said he is hearing a number of hedge funds are in similar trouble that Melvin Capital saw in its GameStop $GME and may need to be bailed out. pic.twitter.com/KAiADPUnOD — Streetinsider.com (@Street_Insider) January 27, 2021

7. Australia’s 31 billionaires accumulated $85 billion between them during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Oxfam report. The experience contrasts sharply with the those of the average Australian, who has faced rising unemployment and imminent cuts to government support. With economists expecting the wealth gap to only widen, some analysts say the governments needs to begin targeting support to ease social and financial instability.

8. Facebook on Wednesday reported $US28.1 billion in Q4 revenue, beating expectations of $US26.4 billion. Facebook said monthly users grew to 2.8 billion, versus 2.76 billion expected by analysts. Although the coronavirus pandemic initially caused a slowdown in digital advertising, a gradually recovering US economy has helped platforms like Facebook, whose revenue is heavily based on ad spending, reverse course in recent months.

9. Tesla also reported its earnings for the final quarter of 2020 on Wednesday afternoon. Elon Musk’s automaker missed Wall Street’s earnings expectations by about 20%, despite closing out its first ever profitable year. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and cash generation,” the company said in a press release.

10. England’s coronavirus lockdown will be extended for at least three more weeks into March. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is currently too early to end restrictions. “We hope it will therefore be safe to begin reopening schools from Monday 8th of March, with other economic and social restrictions removed thereafter as and when the data permits,” he told members of Parliament.

BONUS ITEM

A lot of focus on GameStop – but it isn’t the only stock our friends at Reddit are pumping:

After pumping GameStop, Redditors are trying to do the same with AMC Entertainment, which is up > 200% this am. pic.twitter.com/4FgCB3x9CI — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) January 27, 2021

