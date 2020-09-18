Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Morning all.

1. Victoria is late with their daily COVID-19 statistics today, so hang tight. Yesterday there were 28 cases with 8 deaths, the lowest in quite some time. Photos have emerged showing some huge lines at a police checkpoint in Little River, the border between regional and metropolitan Melbourne.

Traffic at the Little River Police checkpoint on way to Geelong now backed up to Werribee. Police tell me it’s the busiest they’ve seen it. Details coming up @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/a7yYOtb8rt — Christine Ahern (@ChristineAhern) September 17, 2020

2. Australia created 111,000 new jobs in August, pushing unemployment down to 6.8%. The figures show most Australian states have grown as they have reopened their economy, but Victoria continues to drag as Melbourne remains in hard lockdown. Meanwhile, two-thirds of new jobs were part-time and actual hours worked increased just 0.1%, indicating plenty of Australians are still struggling with underemployment.

3. National cabinet meets today. On the agenda: hotel quarantine arrangements for people flying in under new international arrival caps, and the definition of a hotspot. Feels like it’s been some time since national cabinet has actually achieved anything productive, despite its initial lofty ambitions, so we’ll see how this goes.

4. The crowd cap at stadiums in Sydney has been raised to 50% of total capacity, a doubling of the current limit. “In many ways, a large venue, so long as it has tickets and seats and zones and very specific caveat is able to be a large and controlled event … especially if it is outdoors,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Only five cases of COVID-19 were recorded in NSW yesterday.

Five new cases of #COVID19 were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Of the five new cases:

– 2 are returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine

– 2 are locally acquired and linked to a known case or cluster

– 1 is locally acquired and under investigation pic.twitter.com/LFzxv6P8A8 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) September 17, 2020

5. A Qantas ‘scenic flight’ visiting Uluru, Kata Tjuta, the Whitsundays, Gold Coast, Byron Bay and Sydney Harbour sold out 10 minutes after it was announced. The ‘Great Southern Land’ flight, which will depart from Sydney on October 10, is the latest effort by the airline to provide a product while flights remain heavily restricted. “We knew this flight would be popular, but we didn’t expect it to sell out in 10 minutes,” a spokesperson said. “It’s probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history.”

6. A new report from Australia’s eSafety Commissioner found that while the overwhelming majority of people think tech companies have a responsibility to keep them safe online, few believe they are doing enough. Australians generally support using technology to assist dealing with internet hazards like flagging and removing child sexual abuse content or inappropriate content.

7. The Forbes Cloud 100 list has been released, highlighting the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Australian companies Canva, Culture Amp and Airwallex were named on the list, with Canva breaking into the top 10.

8. TikTok has approached Instagram cofounder Kevin Systrom about becoming the app’s next CEO, The New York Times reported Thursday. TikTok’s last CEO, Kevin Mayer, resigned in late August after just three months on the job. However, finding a new CEO may be a priority given the terms of the deal made between TikTok parent company ByteDance, Oracle, and the US government to avoid a US ban. Reports indicate TikTok will split off into its own company with a US CEO and a board comprised of mostly Americans.

9. Spotify is wrestling with employees’ concerns about how the company is handling episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that some described as transphobic. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed concerns in an all-hands meeting on Wednesday, sources told Vice. Ek said Rogan’s podcast had been the subject of 10 meetings and told employees not to leak to the press.

10. Google is instituting tougher rules around content moderation on its internal message boards after seeing a rise in posts flagged as harassment. The company will now require more active moderation from the owners of internal discussion groups and mandate that they participate in moderation training. Google, which is known for a culture that promotes lively discussion and debate, has seen an increase in politics conversations and non-work-related chatter on its internal networks over the past few years.

BONUS ITEM

Kinda cool for iPhone users. The new iOS update lets you set your phone up so that double tapping the back of the device completes an action. I’ve set it up to take screenshots that way. Here are 13 other useful features, too.

