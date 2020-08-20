Photo by Randy Shropshire, Getty Images for Qantas

G’morn, all.

1. Yesterday morning, everyone reported that Scott Morrison had nailed down a deal to secure 25 million doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine, should it pass trials. AstraZeneca, the company with which this deal was supposedly struck, has a less charitable view. According to AstraZeneca, the ‘deal’ is only a letter of intent with no formal agreement in place. Scotty might have fired the starting gun a tad early.

2. After a bit of rigamarole back and forth in the press, Morrison also confirmed any vaccine would not be compulsory. “It is not going to be compulsory to have the vaccine,” he said on 2GB radio. “What we want to achieve is as much vaccination as we possibly can.” Earlier, he said he wanted to make the vaccine “as mandatory as possible”. I’m sure you can sense there’s something possibly politically problematic brewing here.

3. Victoria recorded 216 new coronavirus cases yesterday, another decrease. NSW, on the other hand, recorded seven new coronavirus cases, including five locally acquired cases with no known source.

4. Qantas has reported a $1.96 billion full year loss. This will probably be unsurprising to those of you who have been following this whole ‘coronavirus’ situation. That loss was driven by a $1.4 billion non-cash write down to assets including its fleet of Airbus A380s.

5. Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield and Atlassian co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes discussed navigating the disruption of work under COVID-19 in a virtual panel on Wednesday. Cannon-Brookes in particular spoke about Atlassian’s new work-from-anywhere policy. “Our policy has been very clear about communicating to employees and giving as much notice as possible that where you work is going to be up to you – within some constraints of your team and time zones and other things,” he said. “But how we work has to be standardised.”

6. You might expect that being named as a COVID-19 hotspot wouldn’t be great for business if you were a cafe or restaurant. You’d be right. Matinee Cafe and Thai Rock in Sydney were both listed as potential COVID-19 hotspots, and both reported business difficulties afterwards. “We were already running at a grossly reduced income, and obviously the main costs like rent still continued. Even now, we owe rent from before the cases,” the proprietors of Thai Rock told us. “You keep soldiering on and think that things will get better, but you run the risk every day that someone could come in with a case.”

7. A new study estimates Australians have almost 37 million subscriptions to entertainment services, including video on demand, gaming and music offerings, and it’s tipped to reach 58 million by 2024. More than half of the Australians surveyed say that video on demand streaming services were “essential” during the pandemic, although a third noticed less new content during the period.

8. New figures from LinkedIn suggest competition for jobs has nearly doubled in Australia. It found that the average number of applications for a job has risen from around 20 during the start of the year to nearly 40. The research also highlighted the sectors that were hiring during July, including transport, logistics and healthcare.

9. Germany is beginning a universal basic income trial, with people getting $1,400 a month for 3 years. The study will compare the experiences of 120 volunteers with 1,380 people who do not receive the payments. About 140,000 people have helped fund the study through donations. Supporters say it would reduce inequality and improve well-being, while opponents argue it would be too expensive and discourage work.

10. Facebook is cracking down on pages, groups, and Instagram accounts tied to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, the social media giant announced on Wednesday. The move is part of the platform’s broader action against “offline anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, US-based militia organisations and QAnon.” That action ranges from limiting Facebook functionality to outright removal and losing access to Facebook.

BONUS ITEM

People on Twitter going nuts for this video.

Silverback and his son calmly observe a caterpillar pic.twitter.com/HcAg48mSFV — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) August 18, 2020

