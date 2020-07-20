Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

1. First, let’s have some coronavirus updates from over the weekend. A bit of doom and gloom for your Monday. Face masks will be mandatory in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from 11:59pm on Wednesday night, with people caught without them subject to a $200 fine. Victoria recorded a further 363 coronavirus cases and three deaths yesterday.

#BREAKING: People living in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will now be required to wear face masks outside their home, to protect against coronavirus. — ABC News (@abcnews) July 19, 2020

2. NSW reported 18 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. It includes a new cluster in Batemans Bay, linked to the Soldiers Club. A total of eight people tested positive who attended the club. The club will now be closed for two weeks for a deep clean.

3. Experts are warning NSW’s “complacency” could set the stage for a greater second outbreak than in Victoria. James McCaw, the epidemiologist tracking the pandemic’s spread for federal and state governments, told the Sydney Morning Herald that tougher restrictions could be necessary as people had been moving more freely than in Victoria.

4. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is due to deliver an economic health check on Thursday, and the previews of what he’s going to say are filtering in. The AFR reports he will announce cheap, part-guaranteed loans of up to $1 million for small and medium businesses, while the JobKeeper scheme will be split into “a series of tiered payments and its eligibility criteria tightened”.

5. The ATO will find it “quite easy” to track down ineligible Australians who withdrew their super, according to H&R Block. Director of communications Mark Chapman told Business Insider Australia that the tax office will be able to quickly identify and investigate applicants whose claims don’t add up. As we’ve been reporting, many Australians dove into their super despite not technically meeting the government’s requirements – so this could end up being a major issue.

6. The ATO also released its income stats from the 2017-18 financial year, revealing the top 20 occupations in Australia by income. At the very top of the pile are anaesthetists, on a median income of $385,242. Not a bad payday – and the only downside is that making a small error in your workday will almost certainly kill someone!

7. The Federal Court found online retailer Kogan breached consumer law by making misleading claims on a sales promotion in 2018. At the time, customers were informed that they could use the code ‘taxtime’ to get a 10% discount on items at the checkout. However, the court found Kogan drove up the price on more than 600 products right before the promotion.

8. The World Health Organisation on Saturday reported a second single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases. The organisation announced 259,848 new cases after recording more than 237,000 confirmed cases on Friday identified around the world. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show more than 14 million cases worldwide since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 600,000 deaths.

9. Several of the people apparently involved in last week’s mammoth Twitter hack spoke to the New York Times about it. Despite the hack obviously being a vast security breach which could still have implications beyond the obvious, it really does seem like it was masterminded in part by young dudes dicking around. Good read.

10. A wild new interview with Trump came out of Fox News over the weekend. In it, he suggested that he may not accept the outcome of the November election if it doesn’t swing his way, and also said many coronavirus cases are just “the sniffles” and shouldn’t be counted in official numbers.

Wallace: "Can you give a direct answer, you will accept the election?" TRUMP: "I have to see. Look, you – I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no." pic.twitter.com/J71BKdTQIF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 19, 2020

BONUS ITEM

You’re welcome for this one.

Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020

