1. Despite entering voluntary administration, Virgin Australia’s fate is anything but sealed. Here are three possible outcomes for the company and Australia’s aviation sector at large, including Virgin reemerging as a leaner company, collapsing and leaving Qantas as a monopoly, or collapsing and leaving a gap for a new airline to move in.

2. We all know the real question on your lips, though: what about my dang Velocity Points? The company’s administrators froze the points program for an initial period of four weeks after a number of members rushed the website hoping to cash in. However, Virgin says the points “aren’t going anywhere” and will have their expirations extended to account for the freeze. But it’s reasonable to assume the program likely won’t look the same on the other side of a restructure.

3. One last item on Virgin: the AFR reports this morning that the Morrison government will ensure the shattered airline is “shielded” from big boy Qantas as it attempts to rebuild itself. The government is still keen on a private investor or consortium picking up the company, as it does not want to be in the business of owning airlines, especially ones so saddled with debt. But the government will, as the prime minister put it, ensure Virgin is “not crushed by any anti-competitive actions”.

4. Uber Eats drivers are not employees entitled to minimum pay and conditions, the Fair Work Commission has ruled in a decision which will have wide-ranging impacts. It ruled Uber Eats drivers were not in an employment relationship with Uber because they controlled when they logged on the app and whether to accept delivery requests. However, it rejected Uber’s (obviously pretty absurd) claim that drivers are conducting their own business using the company as a mere agent to facilitate contracts with restaurants.

5. The latest payroll data from the ABS on Tuesday has given the first indication of how the labour market is faring in Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic. It shows 6% of all jobs were eliminated between mid-March and early April, meaning as many as 780,000 Australians have been laid off. Such a result would mean unemployment has more than doubled in just three weeks, although it’s unlikely to show up in the official unemployment rate due to the JobKeeper program and a lower participation rate.

6. Australians have begun to reskill in lockdown as anxiety grows over the economy, according to new LinkedIn data. More than one in four LinkedIn members indicated they would increase the time they spend looking for a new job, while two in three part-time workers didn’t even expect a callback. In response to economic anxiety, many members are spending isolation reskilling as they prepare for a smaller job market as a result of the downturn.

7. The NRL, having parted with CEO Todd Greenberg, is moving towards finalising a new broadcast deal with Channel Nine and Fox Sports for another three years. According to sources speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, it will be worth less than the current $325 million per annum.

8. Australia Post has seen a massive surge in demand for delivery as people stay home. Amid complaints of late and delayed packages, it says it will retrain 2,000 posties to deliver bulkier items in order to meet the demand, which they say has doubled in just four weeks.

9. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that he would be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US. In his tweet, Trump said his decision was spurred by an “attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.” Given the US is now the biggest epicentre of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, maybe this move does a better job protecting everyone else.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

10. There are certainly some companies doing well out of a good portion of the world’s population staying home. Retailers everywhere have been sold out of the Nintendo Switch game console for weeks, and the Japanese company has announced it plans to produce 22 million more of them to address the supply shortage. That’s a 20% increase on previous projections.

BONUS ITEM

Remember those carefree, halcyon days where this newsletter, rather than being filled with death and destruction, was mostly a cavalcade of amusing updates about the WeWork debacle? Well, let’s reminisce: disgraced CEO Adam Neumann is reportedly planning to sue SoftBank, for reneging on its $3 billion share deal. Read the room!

