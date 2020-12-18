Getty Images

Hello team – a few COVID updates for you today.

1. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Sydneysiders should expect to see a “considerable amount” of COVID-19 cases today linked to the Northern Beaches cluster. “I must ask the community to brace themselves for a number of cases that will emerge,” Berejiklian said. 17 cases were confirmed yesterday linked to the cluster. We’re expecting an announcement at 11am.

2. Alerts have been issued for visitors to 30 venues with people asked to isolate and get tested. You can see them all in wonderful detail on the NSW Health website. There are also alerts being pushed out on social media.

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit https://t.co/LmeATIQK4Z or contact your GP.

3. The cluster is linked to an international strain of the virus, the premier confirmed. “We are yet to work out how it got from the international source to the community, whether it was through quarantine or other sources. That’s really the challenge for our genomic experts at the moment,” Berejiklian told ABC News Breakfast.

4. The rest of Australia has moved quite quickly in response. For example, anyone arriving into Western Australia from NSW will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. “If we need to we will put up a hard border with NSW,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said. “I realise that would be very upsetting, very upsetting for many people.” Other states and territories have also made moves – check out the tweet below:

5. Sydney Airport is looking mighty busy this morning, as travellers attempt to fly interstate ahead of any further border issues. The fact this is the last working day of the year for many heading home for Christmas probably doesn’t make it any less frantic down at the airport.

6. Zip is getting ready for a more aggressive global expansion, eyeing the US, Middle East, Europe, and the UK. On Thursday, it announced it had raised $120 million from institutional investors with as much as $30 million more to come from shareholders. Much of that money will be used to grow QuadPay in the US, while also entering the United Arab Emirates and EU via stakes in Spotii and Twisto respectively.

7. Atlassian told Business Insider Australia it is sticking to its work from anywhere policy for employees, even with a vaccine rollout on the horizon. The company introduced a ‘TEAM Anywhere’ policy in August, allowing employees to decide whether they want to work from home, in the office, or a combination of both. “We’re not looking to run back into the way that work was pre-February,” said Atlassian Head of Workplace Experience Scott Hazard.

8. Coinbase, a platform widely used to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrency, filed a confidential draft registration on Form S-1 with the SEC on Thursday, the first step toward an initial public offering. The news comes as Bitcoin hit a record high, bolstering other cryptocurrencies. The Bitcoin price is sitting pretty at AU$29,720.27 right now.

9. Major US equity indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors awaited a final stimulus deal to be announced from Congress. A $US900 billion stimulus deal is expected to be negotiated and finalised through the weekend, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The deal is said to include direct payments for Americans, $US300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, and a $US300 weekly federal unemployment benefit.

10. Sweden’s king says the country has “failed” in its anti-lockdown coronavirus response because it failed to protect the elderly from dying during the pandemic. “I think we have failed. We have a large number who have died, and that is terrible,” King Carl XVI Gustaf told state broadcaster SVT. Sweden was unique in its approach to the coronavirus pandemic, relying on public health messaging rather than implementing lockdown measures seen in other European countries.

