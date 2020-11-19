Getty Images Melbourne after several days of no new Covid-19 cases is getting ready for a Covid normal Christmas. (Photo by Diego Fedele/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

1. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate was 95% effective at protecting people against COVID-19 in its late-stage trial, the pharmaceutical giant said in a Wednesday press release. Pfizer shared preliminary results from the study on November 9. Wednesday’s release provided more details that come from the trial’s final efficacy analysis. Pfizer began developing the experimental shot in March with the German biotech BioNTech. No data from the late-stage trial has been published in a medical journal yet.

2. Pfizer and BioNTech jumped on Wednesday trading. Pfizer gained 4% at intraday highs, while BioNTech climbed as much as 8%. The news also helped drive major US indexes higher. The companies now plan to apply for emergency-use authorisation in the US a matter of days, setting the shot up for an early-2021 rollout in the country. Australia has secured 10 million doses of the vaccine.

3. South Australia is now under a six-day lockdown. Residents are asked not to leave their home unless it is to access essential services such as groceries, and are recommended to wear a mask outside. Schools, universities, pubs, clubs, cafes, and constructions sites are closed, while funerals and weddings will be banned for the duration.

A new Direction has been issued in relation to the Stay at Home requirements for South Australia as a Circuit Breaker to the current COVID-19 outbreak. For more please visit: https://t.co/YMRb4wC2vf pic.twitter.com/F858kX5Z90 — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) November 18, 2020

4. Senior epidemiologists told the SMH the six-day hard lockdown should be enough to control SA’s outbreak. “It is in effect putting everyone in isolation because they don’t know yet where the edge of that exposure is,” said Professor Catherine Bennett, Chair of epidemiology at Deakin University. “This is not about bending the curve or bringing an escalating number of cases down to something that is manageable. This is about stopping the escalation of the wave so it’s different tactic.”

5. What caused the SA outbreak, at least in part? Well, it was something you’d assume state authorities would have figured out a solution to at this point of the pandemic. It turns out that a security guard who worked at a medi-hotel also worked part-time at a pizza bar, to which several cases have been linked. Customers of that pizza joint – even ones who got delivery – are being told to self-isolate.

When asked why a security guard at a quarantine hotel was allowed to work at a pizza bar, South Australian officials say it's all very well to say that with the benefit of hindsight.

But wasn't that a clear lesson from Melbourne?

Media conf on @abcnews now. — Joe O'Brien (@JoeABCNews) November 18, 2020

6. Crown’s brand new $2.2 billion Barangaroo casino in Sydney has been barred from opening next month over money laundering revelations. The chairman of the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, Philip Crawford, said he wasn’t comfortable with Crown operating a casino until a full inquiry can be held. “It’s come at the 11th hour – literally. That gives us great concern because we’re talking about money laundering,” Mr Crawford said at a press conference. “We’re talking about – potentially – drugs, we’re talking about child sexual exploitation, we’re talking about people trafficking and we’re talking about financing terrorism.”

7. Around two-thirds of loan deferrals have been exited or allowed to expire since their peak of 900,000 in April. New data from the Australian Banking Association (ABA) shows the number of deferrals left has plunged below 300,000 as initial six-month deferral periods expire. “This is an encouraging sign that most Australians are through the worst,” ABA CEO Anna Bligh said.

8. Virgin Australia’s sale to US private investment company Bain Capital is officially complete. The company appointed a new CEO, former Jetstar boss Jayne Hrdlicka, and outlined its new direction under her leadership. The airline also pointed to a few changes, including a hybrid check-in at Australian airports, and a rebooted business class offering.

9. Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft can fly again once the company implements design changes, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday. The aircraft had been grounded for almost two years after two fatal crashes killed a combined 346 people. The FAA lifted its grounding order Wednesday, and the FAA head, Steve Dickson, said he was “100% confident” in the safety of the plane.

10. Let’s turn our gaze to the world of influencers to wrap up. Australian influencer Ashy Bines has come under fire for releasing a hormonal supplement product with a similar name to an existing product released by a smaller Instagram creator. Fans of Tia Miers have flooded Bines’ comments with criticism for releasing a product with a similar name, purpose and design. Bines has defended the product by claiming it is an iteration on one of her existing products which existed prior to the release of Miers’ product.

BONUS ITEM

Further evidence America has lost the plot.

