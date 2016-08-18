In. Your. Face. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. This is how you team sport. Australia’s Boomers are standing tall in Rio, and this morning blew past Lithuania 90-64 to book a semi-finals spot. They still have to beat the winner of Serbia-Croatia to be guaranteed a medal, but it’s the first time we’ve made the final four in 16 years. And if you’re wondering whether the Milwaukee Bucks are happy with the efforts of their new signing Matthew Delladova so far, they tweeted this at halftime:

Other than that, it was a barren night for the Aussies in the medals, but we have an outside chance when Brooke Stratton lines up for the long jump at 10.15am.

2. As for the rest of the world, we have:

3. To markets, where the US Fed minutes were released and gave nothing away. The board was divided over when to hike, so it was a quiet night for US stocks. SPI 200 Futures are up just 3 points, and it looks like another quiet day on the ASX 200. The US dollar was a little weaker but the Aussie slipped lower, which was interesting enough for Greg McKenna to write things about. Iron ore was a little firmer.

4. We’ll ramp up our Trump coverage again any day now, but if you’re wondering how it’s all going, here’s all you need to know right now:

This clip that everyone is sharing deserves to be shared. https://t.co/VxukTU6TPx — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) August 17, 2016

5. When it comes to managing it economy, it looks like China got it right. When it comes to diplomatic relations, well, not so much. It’s really, really unhappy about Australia saying hands off out energy assets. China’s Commerce Ministry is calling such moves “protectionist” and “hopes Australia will create a fairer and more transparent environment for Chinese investment” in the future. Woo, and while we’re on the subject of poking bears, Japan isn’t standing for any nonsense. Here’s video of 28 of its patrol boats rounding up nearly 300 Chinese fishing boats in its waters and sending them packing.

6. Sydney and Melbourne are different. Sydney people and Melbourne people are different. We now know how much different, because accounting firm EY asked them what they thought about their own cities, and the answers are quite revealing. And the rest of the country says “That’s really, really interesting,” never.

7. But which one has the best food? You’ll have to click to find out. Ha. That’s because the ultimate foodie bucket list is out – the national Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards – and Simon Thomsen has the top 10 right here.

8. Remember when Luke did this?



Soon, hopefully before you die of old age, you’ll finally be able to do it too. As part of its plan for a 6-hectare Star Wars theme park, Disney has filed a a patent for an “Audience Interaction Projection System. Which means guests will be able to deflect laser beams in real time as they walk around – with lightsabers.

9. In science, scientists have made windows out of wood, after first overcoming that small detail about how you can’t see through wood. They’re also very, very interested in people from the province of Loja, in Ecuador, where almost no one dies of cancer or develops diabetes. And they also think humans might be able to live longer. Well, the kind of humans who are willing to inject themselves with the blood of children.

10. Is your relationship on solid ground? Before you say “absolutely”, read these 7 ways to tell if someone is cheating on you, then get back to us.

BONUS ITEM: This is perfect.

Have a great day.

