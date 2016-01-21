1. First, the markets. And you know things aren’t going swimmingly when the Dow ends down “just” 249 points. But that’s half of what it was down earlier, so it could have been worse, right? Oil continued to fall, but futures are strangely optimistic, sending the March SPI 200 contract up 14 points. That might be because it’s… options expiry day! And David Scutt’s telling us that on the last two options expiry days, the ASX 200 has “rallied 2.13% and 1.46% respectively”.

2. There are now more 60 million people displaced globally. Sadly, the people best-placed to help – affluent folk like us, and world economic leaders – have no idea what it’s actually like to have to flee their homes. So there’s no better place to take rich people’s stuff off them and shout at them while hustling them down a dark corridor than the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Which is what happend to Jay Yarow, and he said it was the most illuminating – and terrifying – thing he’s experienced at the conference so far.

3. Calvin Harris has everything. The highest paid DJ job in the world, a girlfriend named Taylor Swift, $66 million and two amazing Hollywood homes. Well, one, after he sells the smaller pad for around $10 million. He bought it in 2013 for $7 million, and his agents have released a bunch of pics of it. Come for the stunning chef’s kitchen and top of the line sound system, stay for this cosiest fireside retreat ever:

4. This is also entertaining. The Sundance Film Festival kicks off tonight and is always one of the best previews of what’s coming to big and small screens this year. So here are 14 of those we’re most excited about right now. And just to prove festivals and awards ceremonies can get it right, Ian Phillips has ranked his top 12 movies to win a Best Picture Oscar.

5. Even geniuses are rubbish at predicting stocks. Back in 1720, the hottest pick in England was the South Sea Company. Sir Isaac Newton, the guy who figured out why everything stuck to the ground, was smart enough to dump his South Sea shares and pocket a 100% profit of £7,000. But, like infant milk formula, they just kept climbing and Sir Isaac couldn’t resist jumping back in. Then this happened:

And he lost £20,000. Oof. That’s about $5.6 million in today’s money.

6. Futurists are always good for a laugh. So we asked a bunch of them what our office will look like in 2050, and one of the things they came up with was “more freelancers”. Huh. But there was some interesting stuff as well. Promise.

7. Easier to predict is what Apple will release this year – expect a new iPhone, iPad, iWatch and iOS. Maybe a new Mac Pro. But The biggest release are both new and huge – the “Spaceship” campus and maybe, just maybe, a car. Here’s what to expect from the world’s most valuable brand in 2016.

8. Speaking of Apple, it once had a CEO who wasn’t Tim Cook or Steve Jobs. His name was John Sculley and he’s got a book out. “Moonshot!” details how the four game-changing technologies of today — cloud computing, wireless sensors, Big Data, and mobile devices — a make now “the perfect time to build a billion-dollar business”. But Scully reckons this modern techpreneur handbook is also a must-read.

9. When tennis players go right. French tennis star Jo-Wilfried Tsonga cruised to an easy straight-sets win in the second round of the Australian Open, beating our own Omar Jasika, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4. Boo. But his biggest win came early in the third set after a ballgirl got hit in the nose, and it clearly hurt. Here’s Tsonga’s take on that:



In other great news, adopted Aussie Daria Gavrilova knocked out the No 6 seed Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-4. And…

Out on HiSense, it's taken Nick Kyrgios less than two games to get into it with the umpire and officials #NKwhinging — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) January 20, 2016

(He won.)

10. We might have found a new planet in our solar system. It might be 10 times bigger than Earth and take 20,000 years to orbit the Sun. It might even be Nibiru and destroy us all. “I have seen many, many such claims in my career,” Hal Levison, who’s a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute, told Nature News. “And all of them have been wrong.” Still, here’s all you need to know about Phattie.

Have a great day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.