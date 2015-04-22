Courtesy of Michelle Mone Michelle Mone in her new London penthouse apartment this year.

1. Sydney’s Storm, Part II. Three people are dead, 200,000 homes are without power, the SES has received more than 8000 calls for help and responded to more than 90 rescues from floods, and numerous roads are blocked with power lines and trees down. And it’s not looking any brighter today, with a severe weather warning in place for the Hunter, Illawarra and Sydney, another storm cell off Newcastle bringing more heavy rain, and flash flooding predicted for the Sydney CBD. We’ve got all the updates as they come in here.

2. The “short of a lifetime”. Janus Capital’s Bill Gross says he’s found it, and it’s the best he’s seen since the pound in 1993. The only problem is, you’ll have to wait until September 2016 to cash in:

Gross: German 10yr Bunds = The short of a lifetime. Better than the pound in 1993. Only question is Timing / ECB QE

— Janus Capital (@JanusCapital) April 21, 2015

3. Datawise today, Australia’s Q1 consumer price inflation (CPI) report is the highlight on today’s calendar. Headline CPI is expected to show a quarterly increase of 0.2% leaving the annual rate at just 1.2%. Core CPI — watched closely by the RBA — is expected to have grown 0.6% during the quarter leaving the annual increase at 2.2%, a level towards the bottom of the RBA’s 2-3% target band.

4. That release is likely to have implications for the Aussie dollar. Given it’s current level, a weak reading may see the AUDNZD test parity during today’s session.

5. How to get the salary you want. It’s a tricky negotiation process, and for some reason, seems to always leave the employee asking feeling like they’re begging for an undeserved handout. It doesn’t have to be that way – this former FBI worker gave us seven strategies he learned as a hostage negotiation trainer that should work equally well on your boss.

6. Remember the US stock “flash crash” of 2010? The violent sell off in US stock markets that occurred in the space of just a few minutes? Now the US CFTC believe they know who was responsible. Navinder Singh Sarao, a commodities trader based in London, was arrested overnight in connection with the mysterious market plunge that saw the DJIA lose around 1,000 points in just a matter of minutes. Here’s how they reckon he did it.

7. The Facebook huntress is getting “thousands” of death threats after Ricky Gervais began mocking her posts in which she posed smiling next to various dead animals. Rebecca Francis gave HuntingLife.com all the reasons she felt were valid for hunting giraffe, lions and bears, then took aim at the Brit comedian:

Ricky Gervais has used his power and influence to specifically target women in the hunting industry and has sparked thousands of people to call for my death, the death of my family and many other women who hunt.

She claims Gervais’s attacks are “sexist”.

8. On that theme, Brit self-made millionaire Michelle Mone says the best money-making advice she can give is to not be obese. She’s worth $US29.8 million off the back of her lingerie group Ultimo and self-tanning product company UTan, but puts it all down to losing 50kg since 2010. “When I started to lose weight and look more glamorous, doors started to open,” she says. “It sounds horrible but it’s true.”

9. Easy ways to look smarter. Did you know people think you’re stupid if you walk faster or slower than those around you? Science says you do, too, and here’s six other instant intelligence hacks they’ve given us, in one great infographic.

10. The video gaming life. In 2012, Steve Arhancet was earning a six-figure salary as a Washington D.C.-based consultant. But it wasn’t fun, so he decided to build a professional video gaming team instead. Here’s what his day running Team Liquid, one of the biggest in the world, is like now.

