10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

1. The Aussie dollar got smashed after the Canadian central bank announced an interest cut. Look:

The bank cut its key interest rate of 1% to 0.75%, leading to a rush to buyers for the US dollar and a big sell on the Aussie. The huge move underlines two important themes in global markets: central banks remain powerful despite record-low interest rates everywhere, and rate cuts elsewhere can still favour the weakening of the Aussie dollar. AUDUSD is 140 points below the high of the day at 0.8233, sitting at 0.8093.

2. Locally, the ASX played catch-up yesterday after lagging so far this week and the rally of 1.6% to 5,393 was a good one for the local market. Overnight, SPI 200 futures ripped another 38 points higher to 5,381 bid.

3. In Asia yesterday, the Nikkei was a little disappointed that the BoJ didn’t ramp things up at this month’s meeting, falling 81 points or 0.47% to 17,280. But the rest of the region was stronger with the Hang Seng up 1.57% to 24,353 while stocks in Shanghai roared back to life, rising 3.81% to 3,324.

4. Datawise, it doesn’t get any bigger than tonight’s announcement from the ECB, due around midnight. In Asia, there’s just the release of Japanese bond investments and the Chinese MNI Business survey.

5. The website that offers to ship a box of glitter to your enemies is currently under auction. With five hours to go, the top bid is at $70,000, which isn’t bad value. Aussie Mat Carpenter hit upon the evil idea (glitter is a b..ch to get out of shag pile) a couple of weeks ago and found almost instant www fame. He says there are 8500 orders on backlog, which alone are worth about $85,000. Place your bid here.

6. Roger Federer is still a freak. You don’t see anything written about the greatest tennis player of all which doesn’t mention his age (34). He’s still making finals and semi-finals at the majors consistently though, not because he has a power game to match the big guns, or leg speed, but because he can do things like this:

7. Windows 10 is ready for the press. Microsoft showed off its much anticipated update early this morning and there’s a few nifty features. Here’s the rundowns:

8. “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” looks the goods. The series premieres on AMC in the US next month and we got to see the first two episodes. Kirsten Acuna promises BB fans won’t be disappointed. And there’s an Aussie angle too – the series will premiere here on new streaming service Stan, which is aiming to launch by March.

9. Here’s an amazing photo series on what happens to all the subway cars once New York City is done with them. As many as 2580 retired cars have gone since 2001 – and you can still see them all.

10. Reply All email chains are the worst, expecially if you’ve been roped into one involving all the least funny people in your office talking about something you couldn’t care less about. Here’s how to end them – without being the killjoy that asks them to end via Reply All.

