10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Picture: Getty Images

Good morning, and welcome to Friday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus item: From Brazil, a video showing what some people think is a werewolf. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Have a cracking weekend. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.