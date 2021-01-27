Getty Images

Good morning, team. Welcome to the second half of a short week.

1. A vaccine dispute has broken out in Europe. The EU has threatened to limit exports of coronavirus vaccines to other countries, after British-based drugs firm AstraZeneca said EU countries will receive millions fewer jabs than they ordered. The row comes amid growing EU concerns about falling behind in the race to vaccinate its population.

2. This dispute could have local consequences for Australia, threatening our supplies. Why? The export limits include the Pfizer vaccine, which is manufactured in Belgium. Australia has agreed to buy 10 million doses of the Pfizer shot. However, our access to the AstraZeneca vaccine will be fine, as it will be manufactured locally in Melbourne by CSL.

3. While we’re on vaccines: media reports that AstraZeneca’s vaccine is less effective in older people appear to be without merit. Reports in German media outlets Handelsblatt and Bild suggested the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 10% or less for those over 65. But the reports had “mixed up” the data, the German health ministry said. Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s chief of biopharmaceutical research and development, told the FT the reports were false. “[It’s] someone reading the paper wrongly,” he said. “There’s nothing in that at all. Just ignore it.”

4. One infectious disease expert has questioned if Australia’s current rollout plan will result in full herd immunity. Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at Monash University, says Australia should prioritise the highly effective Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over other candidates. “Assuming that [data] stands, if we vaccinate 75% of our population with the AstraZeneca vaccine, then there is no prospect of achieving herd immunity,” Dr Ananda-Rajah said. But, she clarified, any safe vaccine is a good vaccine at the end of the day.

5. Restrictions are expected to ease this week in New South Wales, following a run of zero local coronavirus cases. “I will be getting health advice and discussing it with the COVID crisis committee,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Sunrise this morning. However, she expressed concern “that testing rates aren’t as high as they have been” and urged people to keep getting tested for COVID-19.

6. Meanwhile, Victoria has recorded another day of zero cases – its 21st in a row. Two new cases have been recorded in hotel quarantine, but it is unknown whether they are linked to the Australian Open.

Yesterday 0 locally acquired cases were reported, 2 in hotel quarantine. 21 days since the last locally acquired case. 13,612 test results were received, thanks #EveryTestHelps. More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco #COVID19VicData #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/H1avVTR9Sm — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 26, 2021

7. The weirdest finance story of this very young year keeps giving. GameStop short-sellers have now lost $US5 billion betting against the stock in 2021 thanks to an army of cowboy traders on Reddit, who have put the squeeze on hedge fund shorts. Losses totaled roughly $US867 million on Tuesday alone as the stock rallied over 73%. Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya joined Reddit investors and piled into GameStop with a purchase of bullish call options on Tuesday. What a time to be alive.

Just to let y’all know, people on Reddit are buying lots of shares in GameStop to raise the price of the stock. Doing this will make billionaires who bet GameStop stock would fall lose a ton of money and it’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/IjhSfQeuv1 — randall (@_ZevLoveX) January 26, 2021

8. Microsoft reported earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal year after the market closed on Tuesday, handily beating analyst expectations with $US43.1 billion in revenue, up 17% from the same quarter last year. Microsoft’s stock price was up nearly 4% in after-hours trading after the release. The company doesn’t report revenue for its Azure cloud, but said revenue growth was up 50%.

9. The UK’s COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 100,000, according to official data issued Tuesday. It follows a recent spike in hospitalisations and deaths, fuelled in part by a new variant of the virus. According to data compiled by BBC News, the UK has the fifth-highest number of deaths in the world, behind the US, Brazil, India and Mexico.

10. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company is working on booster shots that protect against coronavirus variants. Speaking at Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead conference, Bourla said Pfizer researchers had discussed how to protect against a variant strain when developing the COVID-19 vaccine. South Africa and the UK have identified new strains of the coronavirus that leads to COVID-19.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s a headline for you: “Harvard’s top astronomer says our solar system may be teeming with alien technology.” Teeming!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.