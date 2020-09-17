Good morning, team.

1. Today’s Victorian COVID-19 numbers have been released. There were 28 new cases in the past 24 hours and 8 deaths, as compared to 42 new cases and 8 deaths reported on Wednesday. Elective surgeries resume from today. NSW, on the other hand reported 10 new cases, all of which were from known sources.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 28 new cases reported and 8 lives lost. Our thoughts are with all affected. The 14 day rolling average is down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal.

Info: https://t.co/pcll7yB2RZ #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/rB84oMGltl — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 16, 2020

2. People in regional Victoria can leave home for any reason and have a “household bubble” of five visitors from this morning. NSW has expanded its border zone with its southern neighbour, too.

3. The Victorian Government is calling for submissions about recommendations made in its Inquiry into the Victorian On-Demand Workforce’s report. Launched in 2018, the Inquiry published a report earlier this year with 20 recommendations to improve gig workers’ conditions for federal and state governments. After the consultation closes, the Victorian Government will then prepare its response to submissions and the report.

4. Australia has dropped down the list of cheapest places to buy an iPhone 11, which is apparently an economic indicator of note. According to the CommSec iPhone Index, Australia is the 18th cheapest place to get an iPhone 11 64GB in US dollars, compared to being fourth place in 2019. The most expensive places to buy an iPhone include Argentina, Vietnam and the Czech Republic.

5. Oracle’s proposed bid for TikTok is reportedly facing roadblocks over continued national security concerns in the US. Officials are weighing whether Oracle’s bid to become TikTok’s “trusted technology provider” does enough to address national security concerns that China-based ByteDance can access American users’ data.

6. Sony’s next-gen game console, the PlayStation 5, will arrive on November 12 in select territories, with worldwide launch coming on November 19. The console starts at $US400 for the Digital Edition. There are two versions of the console: One with a disc drive, and one without. The disc-based console costs $US500. Australia is one of the territories which will get it on the 12th, but there’s no official pricing as yet – expect something in the $900 range for the upper end model, would be my wager.

7. Facebook is looking for a director of remote work as it plans for a more permanent shift to working from home. The company is looking for someone to help it develop a long-term remote work plan and to lead Facebook’s push “toward remote-first ways of working,” according to a job posting for the role. Facebook employees will continue working from home until July 2021, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects half of the company’s workforce to work remotely within the next 10 years.

8. Apple announced a new bundle subscription service on Tuesday called Apple One, which includes existing services such as Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade. Music streaming giant Spotify reacted by accusing Apple of anticompetitive behaviour, saying the bundle allows Apple to favour its own services to the detriment of developers. It called on regulators to check Apple’s power before it causes “irreparable harm to the developer community.”

9. Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, former CEO Bob Muglia, and co-founder Benoit Dageville are now billionaires after the data storage firm’s blockbuster IPO, Forbes reported. The eight-year-old data storage firm shot up as much as 165% in mid-day trading in what is so far the biggest IPO of 2020, and the biggest software IPO of all time.

10. The coronavirus pandemic has left British Airways (BA) fighting for its survival, Alex Cruz, the CEO of the airline, said Wednesday. Cruz, who has taken a one-third pay cut, said BA is burning through £20 million per day. Only 187,000 passengers flew with the BA on the week starting September 7, compared to 1 million this time last year, he told a government committee.

BONUS ITEM

Read this quite incredible blog about how much info someone was able to extract from a photo Tony Abbott posted of his Qantas boarding pass.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.