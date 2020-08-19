(Sam Mooy, Getty Images)

Morning, team.

1. The Australian government has secured a deal for 25 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine, if tests prove successful. Under the agreement Australia would be able to manufacture the vaccine locally once a formula is approved – if it’s approved, that is. Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the Oxford vaccine one of the most promising, and said he was hopeful it could be made available from early next year.

2. Victoria recorded 222 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its lowest case total in a month. More than 90% of the Victorian second wave cases can be traced back to a single family of five in hotel quarantine, the government’s inquiry heard yesterday.

3. NSW recorded only three cases yesterday. However, the state is on high alert after it was revealed a hotel security guard tested positive to the virus, and likely received it from a returned traveller. A contact tracing effort is under way.

4. Cash payments across Australian businesses have fallen during the pandemic, according to a report from Square. The report found that one in three businesses has turned cashless, meaning 95% or more of their transactions are made through debit or credit cards. While the ACT saw the biggest drop in cash payments, people in the Northern Territory are still committed to paying with cash.

5. Saddled with student debt? Well, one tiny silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is that your HECS-HELP debt might be indexed downward for the first time since 1997. “While there is no immediate effect from the June 2020 quarter fall, the indexation arrangements for outstanding HELP debts, which are intended to maintain the real value of the debt, could result in reduced loan balances in June 2021, depending on CPI movements over the next three quarters,” Commonwealth Parliamentary Library researchers Hazel Ferguson and Gregory O’Brien wrote. Look, we’ll take what we can get.

6. BHP, the nation’s largest miner, has confirmed it is seeking to exit thermal coal globally. The announcements was made as the company revealed an underlying profit of $US9.1 billion ($12.6 billion) for the financial year on the back of iron ore prices. The move away from thermal coal is part of an effort to remove risk from its portfolio.

7. File this one under ‘Americans’. The Centres for Disease Control put out a call for public feedback on how to restart cruises, and responses show that many travellers are eager to set sail again. Many respondents said they had faith in cruise operators to establish measures that will keep passengers safe, while others downplayed the risks of catching COVID-19 altogether. “STOP FEAR MONGERING!” one wrote. “LET US GET BACK TO LIFE AND CRUISING.”

8. Elon Musk is now the fourth richest person on the planet, having tripled his net worth since March 8. Musk added nearly $US8 billion to his fortune on Monday alone. Musk is far from the only billionaire to see their fortune skyrocket in 2020, according to a new report from the Institute for Policy Studies: Jeff Bezos’ net worth was up 68% and Mark Zuckerberg’s was up 75% as of August 13.

9. The WHO’s Dr. Mike Ryan said “we’re nowhere close” to having herd immunity levels needed to stop the coronavirus. Only about 10% of the global population has antibodies against the infection, and experts don’t know how protective they are or how long the protection lasts. A safe and effective vaccine still won’t work in everyone who gets it, so we can’t conflate vaccination coverage with immunity, WHO’s Dr. Bruce Aylward said.

10. Another company is in contention to buy TikTok: Oracle. The multinational software company is in talks with Chinese owner ByteDance, raising the possibility it could swoop in under Microsoft’s bid to buy the platform’s operations in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

BONUS ITEM

We pulled together a list of the cheapest and fastest NBN plans in Australia, if you were looking to make a jump.

