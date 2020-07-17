Photo by James Ross/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hello, folks. Once again we find ourselves on that most auspicious day: Friday.

1. Yesterday’s COVID-19 figures in Victoria were pretty confronting. The state recorded 317 new coronavirus cases – the highest number of daily cases in Australia since the beginning of the pandemic – and two people died. But Premier Daniel Andrews said it is too early into stage three restrictions to make a call on whether they are working. “We have made the point that with these stay-at-home restrictions only a week old, it will take some time to bring stability to the numbers and start to see a pattern where they are driven down,” Andrews said.

2. The official Australian unemployment rate hit 7.4% in June – the highest it has been since 1998. With real unemployment above 13%, there are more than 1.6 million Australians out of work. Again, it has been younger workers that have been hit particularly hard, as youth unemployment soars to 16.4%. Young males, in particular, have borne the brunt of that, with 17.1% out of work.

3 In slightly more positive economic news, there was a resurgence of spending throughout the month of June, according to data from Zip. Retail shopping hit its highest point so far this year, while cafes and restaurants returned to near ‘normal’ levels. But, obviously, the Victorian lockdown and the spread of the virus in New South Wales might put an end to that nice little recovery.

4. It may shock you to learn the government is eager to extend the industrial relations ‘flexibility’ offered under JobKeeper beyond the end of that scheme. “Businesses, particularly those who are rebuilding, and they would have seen their turnover improved, they will still, I think, benefit from having those flexible arrangements which will keep more and more people in jobs,” Scott Morrison said yesterday. Expect pushback from Labor and unions on this one.

5. You may not be a Twitter user, but yesterday’s hack was kind of a big deal. Some cybersecurity experts say they think the hack of major accounts including Elon Musk and Joe Biden – which was ostensibly a Bitcoin scam operation – could have been a distraction or cover for a more nefarious cyberattack. The FBI is currently leading an investigation into it.

If whoever apparently has read/write access to every verified Twitter account also has access to those accounts' DMs, this could make the Sony hack look tiny. — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) July 15, 2020

6. Over the last week, the US has added an average of 62,200 new coronavirus cases per day to its already staggering infection total, which passed 3.5 million cases on Thursday. Now, while some southern states continue to see infection spikes, new cases in California and Arizona appear to have peaked, according to a new analysis. “We can’t be sure the dip in the trend will be sustained, but the numbers are encouraging,” the author said. The numbers are still grim in many states, though: on Thursday Florida reported 156 more deaths and 13,965 more cases.

7. The culture war around wearing masks hasn’t really come to Australia, thankfully – but it could well be because our governments have been reticent to mandate their use. In the US, it’s a different story. One indicator: 44% of McDonald’s workers said they had been verbally or physically assaulted after confronting customers who weren’t wearing masks, according to a new Service Employees International Union survey. “Throughout the pandemic, McDonald’s has failed to protect us from COVID-19,” said McDonald’s worker Maria Villaseñor. “Now it’s asking us to police a culture war that’s not in our job description and that we’re not paid to do.”

8. Netflix’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, has been named co-CEO with Reed Hastings, the company announced on Thursday. Sarandos was also elected to the board of directors and will remain in his role as chief content officer. He has been essential in building Netflix’s original content. The streamer had more than 600 original TV shows as of June.

9. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told employees that the company is resuming preparations for an IPO. The company has said that it intends to go public sometime this year, but Bloomberg reported that the timeline could be pushed to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Airbnb, which was reportedly losing money even before the pandemic, saw business plummet as travel ground to a halt.

10. And here’s some mildly positive news to wrap up, because why not. Oxford scientists believe they have made a breakthrough in early trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine that could offer “double defence” against the virus, The Daily Telegraph in the UK reported this week. Blood samples taken from a group of volunteers in the UK who got a dose of the vaccine showed both antibodies and T cells. At least 124 coronavirus vaccines are in development, with at least 10 being tested in people.

