Morning, team. A fair bit going on in the news this morning, especially in the world of tech – let’s dig in, shall we?

1. A long-time airline investor with deep ties to Richard Branson has emerged as one of the final four bidders to take over Virgin Australia. New York-headquartered investment fund Cyrus Capital, which has made airline investments with moved through to the next round of the Virgin sale run by administrators Deloitte on Monday alongside US private equity firm Bain Capital, local fund BGH and American budget airline owner Indigo Partners, according to the SMH.

2. Now that restrictions are easing across Australia, the conversation inevitably turns to the return to the office. We spoke to a bunch of Australian companies about their plans, and they had a variety of approaches – from literal thermal body scanners all the way to not expecting staff back at the office until next year.

3. Some venues are also opening under the relaxed restrictions. In NSW, for example, pubs can now open for 10 people if they abide by strict social distancing measures. We spoke to a few pub managers about whether they will open under the new guidelines. Many said they would, making up the loss in revenue with the JobKeeper subsidy, but others say they’re going to wait until restrictions further ease and more people are allowed in the venue.

4. Australian homebuyers were snapping up bargains through February, March and April, as the proportion of discounted properties soared. Sydney, the country’s most expensive market, unsurprisingly saw one of the biggest rises in discounting, with nearly one in seven properties selling at a discount in March and April – or twice the rate as this time last year. This level of discounting typically indicates a market downturn and foreshadows price declines, Domain analyst Nicola Powell noted.

5. Foxtel is set to give streaming yet another crack, launching a new platform on May 25. It’s reportedly going to be named Binge, and will feature content from Sony, FX, WarnerBros, HBO Max, NBC Universal and the BBC. Foxtel has tried various ways of engaging with the streaming world without undermining its core “premium” product, but all signs are this particular offering might be a surrender to the future. Or, you know, the present. Or even the world of 5 years ago.

6. Uber said on Monday that it would lay off 3,000 more employees globally, following a previous round of job cuts earlier this month. “Given the dramatic impact of the pandemic, and the unpredictable nature of any eventual recovery, we are concentrating our efforts on our core mobility and delivery platforms and resizing our company to match the realities of our business,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

7. TikTok, the wildly popular video sharing app beloved by Gen Z, has poached Disney’s top streaming executive as its new CEO. Kevin Mayer will work out of the company’s new LA office, but will oversee operations globally. It was reported earlier this year that Chinese parent company ByteDance was keen to secure a US-based CEO for TikTok in an effort to allay concerns about ties to the Chinese government.

8. Speaking of the US response and its general efficacy: Donald Trump announced he is regularly taking hydroxychloroquine, the drug he touted as a coronavirus “miracle cure”. Several recent studies have raised questions about the effectiveness of the drug. Even Fox News host Neil Cavuto followed Trump’s announcement by saying it could be dangerous. ‘I cannot stress this enough,” Cavuto said, “this will kill you.” Cool.

9. US stocks surged on Monday as pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine candidate had shown encouraging progress. In a small number of healthy volunteers, Moderna’s vaccine helped create immune responses that may help protect people from being infected with the novel coronavirus. This is being credited with a 912 point spike in the Dow. As always, the ASX is set to follow.

10. It’s Click Frenzy today, by the way. What is Click Frenzy, you might reasonably ask? It’s basically Australia’s own equivalent of Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and there are usually significant bargains on offer from a bunch of online retailers. It may well be a bacchanalian orgy of consumerism and a sign of a civilisation in terminal decline, but there are usually good deals on offer, so that’s nice. We’ll be curating some of the best ones on offer for the BI audience, so check back on our homepage throughout the day.

Here’s a funny one. Over in the US, a restaurant owner profited by ordering his own pizzas through Doordash after discovering the platform had created a listing selling them cheap. The gig economy loves to produce these sorts of weird outcomes.

