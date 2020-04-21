Getty Images .

Hello team. Welcome to Tuesday.

1. Following reports late yesterday afternoon, Virgin has confirmed it has collapsed into voluntary administration. The airline, which was already struggling before the coronavirus pandemic and has been bleeding cash amid travel restrictions, has appointed administrators from Deloitte to manage the process. The airline will continue running its limited, government-supported flights between capital cities throughout. “Australia needs a second airline and we are determined to keep flying,” said CEO Paul Scurrah in a statement.

2. Oil prices plunged to a record low and into negative territory on Monday as uncertainty mounted about storage for excess supply. West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell as much as 321%, to -$US40.32 a barrel. Yes, that’s negative 40 bucks a barrel – meaning traders are literally paying to have oil contracts taken off their hands. The coronavirus pandemic has torpedoed demand for the commodity, with fuel use in cars and planes slumping.

3. As a result, the Dow tumbled 592 points. The ASX is set to open lower, following Wall Street down. Something to keep an eye on: several big techn companies – including IBM, Netflix, Snap, and Intel – are getting ready to announce first-quarter earnings, which will give an early view of the economic impact of the coronavirus on business.

4. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation, warned on Monday that “the worst is yet ahead of us” with the coronavirus if a truly global effort is not undertaken. “Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is yet ahead of us,” he said during a press briefing. As of today, the virus has infected almost 2.5 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, and killed at least 166,000 people.

5. Australia’s effort to force platforms like Google and Facebook to pay local publishers for their content is bold, but not entirely unprecedented. We don’t know yet exactly what mechanism the ACCC is going to propose for revenue sharing, but the European example could be instructive as to where this might go. In several European countries, governments have attempted to eke out money from Google, only to have Google simply withdraw aspects of its service in those territories. Here’s hoping it pans out differently here.

6. The government’s COVID-19 superannuation withdrawal policy went into effect yesterday. It allows those affected by the coronavirus to withdraw up to $20,000 of their super over two years. 1.6 million people are projected to do so. Whether or not it’s a good idea to raid your retirement savings is another question entirely.

7. RBA governor Philip Lowe is expected to make an appeal for further policy reform to fight the coronavirus downturn. The AFR reports that Lowe will say in a speech that the $340 billion of government and central bank stimulus may not be sufficient to help business investment recover as hoped.

8. Myer says its online sales have been strong enough, especially over the Easter Weekend, that it has been able to rehire 2,000 stood-down employees. The company reported an 800% increase in online sales over that weekend. The rehired employees are working on online fulfillments.

9. Now that just about every white-collar organisation on the planet seems to be using Zoom in some capacity, whether formal or otherwise, the company is receiving a little more scrutiny. Last year, Zoom took three months to fix a security flaw that allowed hackers to potentially gain control over certain user’s computers running Apple’s macOS, according to a report from the New York Times on Monday. Zoom’s current explosion in popularity has uncovered numerous security and privacy issues with the platform, and the company has committed to fixing those over the next 90 days.

10. Uber will broaden out beyond ride hailing and food delivery during the pandemic to courier packages, medicine, and pet supplies. The ride-hailing giant’s efforts fall under two initiatives, called “Uber Direct” and “Uber Connect.” Uber Direct lets users order items from select retailers and have them delivered directly to their door, while Uber Connect lets users in 25 cities in Australia and Mexico send packages to relatives and friends. In a blog post on its website, Uber said the goal of Uber Connect and Uber Direct is to provide employment – “to help drivers find essential work today” – as well as to provide supplies.

BONUS ITEM

Good question.

Why does it seem like Bluetooth has so many issues? pic.twitter.com/Qm7jTP0TeA — Tech Insider (@techinsider) April 19, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.