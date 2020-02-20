Miguel Candela / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

1. Genuine wage growth in Australia could be years away, as new ABS data predicts a pitiful rise just 2.2% this year. The weakness comes as coronavirus fears and the bushfires shave growth in key sectors like tourism and retail and hurt wages in the accommodation and food services sectors.

2. If you’re looking for an indicator of how the coronavirus is affecting Australian tourism, you’ve got one. This chart shows that spending at Australia’s airports has plunged since the beginning of the crisis and the implementation of various travel bans for Chinese citizens.

3. Despite all this – and the coronavirus slicing into Aussie profits – the ASX continues to power on. The Australian sharemarket closed at a new peak on Wednesday. The S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4 per cent, to 7144.6 points, surpassing the previous record of 7132.7 set on January 22.

4. Cricket Australia has been left without a naming rights sponsor after Domain pulled out midway through a four-year deal. “They are stepping away from the Test naming rights but have enjoyed a successful partnership with us and due to some internal recalibration they’re exploring how a new partnership could look,” said Stephanie Beltrame, general manager of broadcast and commercial at Cricket Australia.

5. Back to the good old days. Following revelations it has been underpaying its managers, Coles is now insisting they all clock on and off with timesheets to ensure it all stays above board. As with many of these cases, Coles’ $20 million bill came from simply not paying employees for long overtime shifts, in effect reducing their pay below the minimum hourly rate.

6. Uber has expanded its ‘quiet mode’ feature to Comfort bookings in Australia. That means when you’re making a booking with Comfort – which offers cars with more head and legroom and higher-rated drivers versus the standard UberX – you can tick a box which means your driver won’t engage you in any chitchat. Personally, I think talking nonsense with Uber drivers is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and the quality of my chat could be why my rating hovers at a pitiful 4.75.

7. Earlier this week Donald Trump pardoned Michael Milken, the “junk bond king” of the 1980s. Business Insider took a deep dive into the life of this guy, who was indicted on insider trading charges in 1989. Trump also pardoned a handful of other white collar criminals – a class of offender he apparently has some affinity for.

8. It’s not in Australia, but it’s an interesting development in the auto world nonetheless. Nissan is launching a car subscription service in the US named “Nissan Switch”, which costs $US699 or $US899 a month depending on which tier you choose. The cool part is it lets drivers switch – hence the name – between a different car literally every single day, if they so desired. Not sure I would have the energy, but good for them.

9. We’re seeing more and more indicators of the coronavirus disrupting international business. The latest: Sony’s PlayStation group cancelled its plans to attend the first major video game convention of the year, PAX East, due to “increasing concerns” over the outbreak. “We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern,” the announcement said.

10. The EU will tell Britain to give back the ancient Parthenon Marbles, taken from Greece over 200 years ago, if it wants a post-Brexit trade deal. Greece argues that the Parthenon Marbles, shipped from Athens by the British diplomat Lord Elgin, were taken unlawfully and should be returned. It’s just one of the extremely messy issues which are likely to define the talks, which begin next month.

