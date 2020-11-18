Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

1. South Australian health authorities have linked “more than a dozen schools, supermarkets, cafes and hotels” to its COVID-19 outbreak after confirming five new cases yesterday. Some states, including Queensland, have closed their border to travellers from SA, while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to reconsider travel for a little bit while the outbreak is brought under control.

JUST IN: Wait times at Parafield Mobile testing clinic, a central testing site for this outbreak, are again up to 7-8 hours and processing hasn’t begun. It will be 30 degrees today. @TheTodayShow @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/a3rEB0jW2X — Mike Lorigan (@mikelorigan) November 17, 2020

2. Victoria has recorded no cases of COVID-19 for the 19th day straight. You have to respect it. The state is keeping its borders open with South Australia. “No border restrictions have been imposed at this stage, but we are continuing to monitor the situation in South Australia,” Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Professor Allen Cheng said on Tuesday.

Yesterday there were no new cases and no lost lives reported. Three active cases remain, none with an unknown source. 17,354 test results were received, thank you Victorians, #EveryTestHelps https://t.co/eTputEZdhs #StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/WF3UbRZh2W — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 17, 2020

3. The 2020-21 NSW State Budget includes a plan to phase out stamp duty, giving homebuyers the option to pay an annual land tax instead. “Stamp duty is a relic from a bygone era when you picked one career, started a family, bought a home and basically settled in for life,” said Treasurer Dominic Perrottet in his Budget speech. The government will seek community consultation until March.

4. Ahh, Pete Evans. It seems posting a neo-Nazi meme – knowingly or otherwise – was a touch too far for the companies who partner with him. A string of companies have either ended their relationships with him or signalled their intentions to do so. Here’s who has severed ties with the erstwhile celebrity chef/paleo diet devotee/conspiracy theorist.

Pete Evans has posted on Instagram for the first time since he apologies for people 'misinterpreting his post' yesterday with a video denying that he's a Neo-Nazi He claims he had to google what a Neo-Nazi was because he didn't know???? pic.twitter.com/OGsWhMFW0J — postmaster-general cameron wilson (@cameronwilson) November 17, 2020

5. The AFR reports that another buy now pay later company is sizing up Australia for a launch. Sure seems like we are, as Street Talk puts it, “The buy now pay later capital of the world”. This time it’s Affirm, the third-largest player in the US, which offers customers much longer timeframes to pay back than with Afterpay. It’s getting pretty crowded!

6. Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon. The “Risk Factors” section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic has been on the company, and how severely in debt it was even before 2020. Everything from the impacts of COVID-19 to the company’s struggles with lawmakers is highlighted and detailed by Airbnb as potential risks to its business.

7. Moderna said its promising COVID-19 vaccine has side effects like muscle aches and fatigue. Experts say that if the vaccine prevents COVID-19, then mild or moderate side effects won’t impact vaccine uptake. But those experts, speaking to Business Insider, said they’re waiting on the full data before recommending the shot.

8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are scheduled to appear before US Congress in a virtual hearing on how the companies moderate content. The hearing was scheduled after Twitter and Facebook banned or limited the reach of a dubious New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son, a move that fuelled Republicans’ belief that the tech industry is biased against conservatives.

9. Elon Musk gained another $US12 billion in wealth overnight Tuesday after the announcement of Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500 sent shares surging. The billionaire takes no salary from his automaker, but owns a majority of its equity. As his wealth rises in-step with Tesla’s stock price, Musk has overtaken Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg as the world’s third-richest person.

10. US stocks slid from record heights on Tuesday amid continued investor concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of additional fiscal stimulus. Daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the US and around the globe, and lockdown restrictions are intensifying in states like California and Michigan. Another round of fiscal stimulus seems unlikely for now, especially after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Democrats’ $US3.4 trillion proposal was “unserious.”

I wrote this bit, about the undignified end of a truly stupid and ugly presidential term, for the December issue of TNR. But here it is, online, in November. Amazing! https://t.co/rYT6fzCrpS — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 17, 2020

