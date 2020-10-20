Getty Images

Good morning team. What’s happening in the news today? I say we find out – together.

1. Victoria recorded four new cases and one death on Monday, following the easing of some restrictions. Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged there could be a shift in the timeline for further relaxations if numbers remain low.

Yesterday there were 4 new cases & sadly the loss of 1 life reported. Condolences to all those affected. Cases with unknown source & average in Regional are stable, Metro average decreased slightly. More info available later today. https://t.co/eTputEZdhs #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/hJpnTBpQ76 — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 18, 2020

2. NSW is easing more coronavirus restrictions from this Friday. From then, up to 30 people will be allowed to gather in public places, and up to 30 people can make a booking at a hospitality venue. From December 1, up to 300 people can attend a wedding.

3. NAB will pay $15 million after its long-running referral program was found to have repeatedly contravened the Credit Act. For the better part of two decades the bank paid unqualified middlemen commissions for bringing it customers and supplying information on them. “What could possibly go wrong?” the presiding judge asked. A lot, it turns out.

4. The known global coronavirus case count hit 40 million on Monday. That number has doubled since August 10. Large parts of the world are seeing infections surge, and governments are scrambling to institute new restrictions. The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the hardest-hit countries, with a combined 21 million reported cases.

5. Wales is the latest country to enter a hard coronavirus lockdown. First Minister Mark Drakeford said pubs, restaurants, and nonessential shops would close for a period of two weeks. “This is the moment to come together, to play our part in a common endeavour to do everything we can together to protect the NHS and to save lives,” he said.

6. On Friday, Axios reported that Uber is looking to offload its Elevate brand of air taxis, as it looks for “strategic alternatives” in its pursuit of profitability. Why’s that relevant to us? In 2019, the company announced that Melbourne was going to be its first air travel market outside of the U.S.. This report casts a shadow of doubt over those plans, already up in the air due to COVID travel restrictions.

7. Apple launched an MTV-style livestreaming channel on Monday that features exclusive music videos and interviews. The service can be found on the Apple Music and TV apps and is free for users in the U.S.. No word yet on when it will go international, but it’s an interesting play.

8. The EU is investigating whether Instagram broke data privacy laws after it allegedly exposed the personal data of millions of children, the Telegraph reports. It follows a complaint from a U.S. data scientist, who last year said that Instagram allowed underage users to publicly display their phone numbers and email addresses by switching to “business” accounts.

9. Nokia is building a 4G network on the moon to help astronauts control lunar rovers, navigate lunar geography in real time, and stream videos. NASA gave Nokia-owned Bell Labs a $US14.1 million grant for the project as part of its plans to establish a human presence on the moon by 2030. Bell Labs will upgrade the network to 5G in the future, though it didn’t give a timescale for the project.

10. Let’s round off with one for the cringe files. The New Yorker magazine has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself while on a Zoom call, according to Vice News. The video call where the incident occured was reportedly between Toobin and members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. Toobin apologised, saying he “made an embarrassingly stupid mistake” and was under the belief that he was “off-camera.” Please folks, when working from home you must keep it in your pants.

BONUS ITEM

Good gear here, you have to admit.

Trump is out here doing a standup routine making fun of being presidential pic.twitter.com/bIX8M7jBhv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020

