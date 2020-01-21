Getty Images Medical staff transfer patients to Jin Yintan hospital on January 17, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei, China.

It’s only Tuesday and we’ve got epidemic threats, dust storms and hailstones as big as your fist.

1. Wuhan Virus, the mysterious pneumonia-like coronavirus that has sprung up in China, risks becoming an epidemic as millions get ready to travel for Chinese New Year, experts warn. In response, airports are stepping up their detection measures to try to contain its spread. Hardly the ideal start to the year of the rat.

2. Meanwhile, Facebook has made a pretty dire gaffe in the Middle Kingdom, accidentally calling President Xu Jinping “Mr Shithole” in a botched translation attempt. While Xi is not a guy you’d want to get offside, what’s he really going to do? Block Facebook from China? A little late for that I’m afraid, although it won’t help the social media giant’s recent advertising push on the mainland.

3. Following a devastating bushfire season, the country has now been bombarded with hailstones the size of golf balls. The Monday storm comes fresh off the back of a massive dust storm that created a giant orange dust wall in parts of New South Wales. As if the first state needed any more grief from Mother Nature.

Hail destroying the trees at Parliament House.. poor gardeners pic.twitter.com/bHEES1yhHy — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020

4. The impeachment trial is continuing to see heads roll in the US, with Trump’s Russia adviser Andrew Peek getting escorted from the White House amid a ‘security probe’. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers have laid bare their strategy to combat the charges and it’s pretty simple really: repeat the charges are unconstitutional.

5. In the land of the long-missing pay rise, LinkedIn has revealed the top skills in demand by employers in Australia. And yes, AI, bafflingly is still a thing everyone wants to do but no one really knows how. Get in on your resume and prosper.

6. When it comes to Australia’s neobanks, investors appear to be backing Volt, stumping up $70 million in the latest funding round. It’ll now go to the UK and the Middle East for another round before its public Australian launch in February. The digital bank says it shows its partnership strategy, where it teams up with big companies to provide its services, is a winner.

7. Now for my favourite economic event of the year, Davos, where the world’s elite kickoff a Swiss ski holiday. Officially, the World Economic Forum is meant to be fixing issues like hunger, climate change and poverty but they mostly just seem to fly in private jets and drink champagne. In its annual middle finger to the event, charity Oxfam has published its report of just how bad inequality has gotten under the stewardship of Davos’ attendees. Spoiler alert: it’s bad and getting worse.

8. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is putting his money on Chinese social platform TikTok over its bigger rival Instagram. He says the former’s prioritisation of talent over likes is a major advantage on the race to be the world’s content king.

9. A major trend to watch in 2020 will be how delivery services and restaurants hash out a new business model. As we’ve reported previously, services like Deliveroo and Uber Eats are putting Australian eateries at real risk of business failure. Experts reckon this year is make-or-break time to find a model that doesn’t kill off both.

10. As the Australian Open kicks into gear, we took a look behind the scenes at Rafael Nadal and his investments. From luxury yachts, restaurants, hotels and a $62,000 per person tennis academy, Rafa has a lot going on off the court.

Bonus item

It’s not every day you get to thank the unsung heroes but meet Diego, the 100-year-old that has fathered 800 children and helped saved the humble Galapagos Tortoise. He’s reportedly retiring now, and not before time.

This 100-year-old tortoise was really good at one thing… and @SaveGalapagos says it saved his species. After fathering 800 offspring, Diego is retiring @parquegalapagos pic.twitter.com/He2o0sTgFk — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 14, 2020

