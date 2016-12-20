Oh dear. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated this morning. Andrey Karlov was shot in the back while attending an art event in Ankara, by 22-year-old Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, part of the Ankara police department’s special operations unit.

Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov died after being shot. Picture: Getty Images

Altıntaş was killed later in a shootout with police. Karlov’s death was captured by several news agencies at the event, and several others were wounded, but Karlov was the main target. The Kremlin has declared the assassination a terrorist attack and tensions are understandably high given the two nations are on opposite sides of the war in Syria.

In Berlin, at least 9 people were killed when a truck plowed into a Christmas market. And three people were wounded in a shooting near an Islamic center in Zurich.

2. So it’s not a great end to a volatile and mostly unpredictable 2016. Or a great start to 2017, if blood liquefaction is your thing. In Naples on Saturday, the 1700-year-old blood of Saint Januarius failed to turn to liquid, as it has done pretty much every year since a ceremony witnessing it began in 1389. Apparently, that’s not a good sign.

3. Now might be a good time to pay attention to this NASA scientist who reckons Earth is overdue for a dinosaur-killing asteroid strike, and we’re woefully unprepared.

4. Donald Trump has held two big meetings in a week. The one with tech giants:

Can we go now? Picture: Getty Images

And one on Sunday night, with all the NBC, CNN and BuzzFeed journalists who hated on him during his campaign, dredged through his past and jumped on every “gaffe” to try and persuade every US citizen not to vote for someone they portrayed as a boorish, sexist oaf:

Besties! Picture: Mike Allen/Twitter

Spot the difference.

5. Meanwhile, the editor of a small New York newspaper was in a bookstore and bumped into Bill Clinton. And got some choice quotes about Trump, like:

“One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

Back at the White House, US President Barack Obama offered a pretty blunt assessment of why Hillary Clinton lost.

6. Atlassian plans to open a 400-person office in Sydney’s CBD. And there’ll be no hotdesks! Gah! “We’re trying to hand control of space back to the end user,” Atlassian’s global head of real estate, Brent Harman, told Business Insider. Cue every startup space architect’s world just turned upside down.

7. Markets. They’re slipping a little into the end of the year, but that’s not surprising given the political uncertainty. Time for some decent sleeps and a think about where to head in 2017. Barron’s just released its end-of-year, next year outlook in which it claims it couldn’t find anyone that thinks the stock market will tank in 2017, so that’s as good a start as any. The wash-up locally is that the SPI 200 futures are down 10 points, and the Aussie dollar is now lower for 2016.

8. Blade Runner 2049 is coming together nicely. The first footage from the sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic was just released, and it’s got Harrison Ford in it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

9. If you’re a big thanker, remember this: only say “thank you” once or twice during a conversation. And if that just doesn’t feel like enough, you can send separate thank-you notes to everyone involved later. They’re just two of these excellent 22 things to remember when you’re brushing up on your business etiquette.

10. Try to have a great 2017. Here’s a great start – 7 science-backed ways for a happier and healthier year ahead, including what to do the very first week. And just to make sure you’re on the right track, here are 6 things unsuccessful people will do in the New Year.

See you tomorrow.

