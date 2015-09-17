Just grabbing a quick bath. Picture: Hannes Roth/Facebook

1. The big three US stock indexes pushed through the top of their recent pennant formations. Bullish. But Greg McKenna reckons it’s unlikely too many traders will take that signal until the Fed makes its rates call at 4am AEST tomorrow. That might also restrain a few bulls on the ASX today as well, but futures are pointing to a 30-point plus rally on the open. (The local market had a pretty fantastic day yesterday, in case you missed it.)

2. The dollar. The risk-on mood that flows from the rally in stocks has propelled the Aussie up to just under 72 cents this morning – the highest level since August 28th. The Kiwi and CAD are doing a little better, while the Norwegian krone was also stronger on the back of a solid spike from oil.

3. A 14-year-old student in Texas brought a homemade clock to school and rather than check out how cool it was, his teachers called the cops. They didn’t press charges, but the case made social media, where it got its very own slacktivism campaign and Ahmed quickly made some powerful friends. Here’s the “bomb”:

And here’s the invites:

Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great.

Great. Now every kid will be bringing one to school.

4. So was it because Ahmed was Muslim? Maybe, maybe not. On the “maybe not” side is this hilarious story of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s night in jail he spent after rigging a schoolmate’s locker with a metronome. Although to be fair to the cops – and principal who ran out onto the football field and bravely “disarmed” it – Woz did try to make it look like a bomb…

5. Whinging about rising property prices? Then you’re probably in Sydney, and forgetting – once again – there’s a whole rest of the country out there where real estate is pretty reasonable, actually. In fact, when it comes to hot housing markets, Australia doesn’t even make the top 10. Here are 11 other more budget-crippling markets to prove it.

6. There’s laws about getting too close to whales, because all that enthusiasm and human interaction could hurt these gentle giants of the deep. So let’s hope this humpback is okay:

7. People don’t quit jobs, they quit managers. You’ve probably heard that, but a recent study of 7200 workers proved it to be true. If you want to know why, here are two great reasons from author Cameron Morrissey along with eight questions to ask yourself and find out if your boss is pushing you out of an otherwise fantastic job.

8. There’s a general rule you can apply to fast food that the further away from the us it gets, the better it gets. McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s all customise their menus in foreign lands, and in a lot of cases the results look delicious. Here are 16 of the best tweaks from around the globe we could find, including the best breakfast wrap, some chicken porridge and even a Macca’s that serves meat pies.

9. We need to talk about Saturn’s moon. After nearly a decade of data-crunching, NASA scientists have confirmed there’s a giant ocean underneath the icy surface of Enceladus. We already know there’s organic compounds. And because it sometimes erupts through the surface, there’s warmth there too. You do the math.

10. Charisma is power. But not many people are born to charm, so here’s 9 proven strategies to help you be liked. Proven.

BONUS ITEM: The world’s fastest bathtub, driven by the world’s mental-est drifter, Hannes Roth. You can check out more of his work here, but first:

