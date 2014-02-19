10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Is Darren Lehmann about to put Australia back on top in world cricket? Getty / Cameron Spencer

Good morning – here’s your run-down for Wednesday.

Bonus item: South African cricketer Ryan McClaren has been taken to hospital a couple of days after taking a Mitchell Johnson ball to the side of the head. His ear was bleeding from the blow, and though he batted on he’s been feeling increasingly unwell since. Here is the delivery – listen to the sickening crack. We hope he’s all right.

