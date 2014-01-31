10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning! 10 Things You Need To Know is a Business Insider speciality, with Tech and Finance editions each day from New York. This is the Australian news edition from Sydney which you’ll find each morning on Business Insider Australia.
- It’s five years since the Black Saturday bushfires, in which 173 people died. The Herald Sun is running a retrospective in memory today.
- Ian Thorpe is in rehab for depression and alcohol abuse.
- There was a merger between DJs and Myer on the table. Simon Marais, portfolio manager at Allan Gray, which owns 5% of DJs, is reported in the the AFR as saying it should be reconsidered.
- Australia has a record 30 billionaires! That’s according to the latest rich list from Forbes, which notes that packaging empire heir Anthony Pratt has pipped James Packer to the No.2 spot in the Aussie rich list, behind the stratospherically wealthy Gina Rinehart.
- Cyclone Dylan has crossed the coast as a Category 1 storm, but it’s petering out now and there are no reports of major damage. The local paper is reporting “few callouts” to emergency services. Tough lot, that FNQ mob.
- Fruit canner SPC Ardmona’s request for government assistance has been turned down. Some 3000 jobs are likely to go. There were some cabinet divisions but Prime Minister Tony Abbott says SPC Ardmona’s parent company, Coca Cola Amatil, can afford a restructure without help from the government.
- Mark Zuckerberg has made $US31 billion in the last 10 years. Read that again.
- In an editorial this morning, The Australian says Mark Scott is out of his depth at the ABC.
- Apple took in more than $6 billion in revenue last year but paid just $36 million in tax.
- There’s a walk-on role in Modern Family going, courtesy of Qantas. Form an orderly queue.
Bonus item: It’s the Super Bowl on Monday, Australian time (no slacking y’hear?). Here are all the movie trailers that will be showing in the ad breaks, including the Captain America sequel featuring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.
